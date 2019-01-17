‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson ‘Says Yes To The Dress,’ Prep For Val Chmerkovskiy Nuptials Moving Full-Steam Ahead

It looks like the wedding planning is moving along swiftly for Dancing with the Stars lovebirds Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. As DWTS fans know, Jenna and Val got engaged while in Italy last summer and based on her latest Instagram posts, it looks like important details related to their nuptials are falling into place.

Both Jenna and Val are currently traveling with the DWTS tour right now and they have been in New York City this week. Apparently, Johnson took some time out to visit a bridal shop, and this was no ordinary wedding dress shopping excursion.

Johnson went to Kleinfeld Bridal in NYC and she apparently found “THE” dress. Jenna shared an adorable shot on Instagram showing her time at Kleinfeld and she added a caption noting that she had said “YES” to the dress.

DWTS fans who follow other reality television programs couldn’t help but notice that Johnson seems to be hinting that she’ll be popping up on another show at some point down the road. TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress famously utilizes Kleinfeld for their show and Jenna’s phrasing certainly points toward the idea that she’s filming her dress shopping for a future episode of the series.

Jenna also shared some adorable video clips from her time at Kleinfeld via her Instagram Stories. Dancing with the Stars fans will have to wait to see the dress she ultimately chose, along with how many she tried on, but she was definitely glowing and enjoying this special outing.

It seems that Jenna and Val have set a date for their wedding, but they haven’t revealed it publicly yet. Johnson has said that she plans to take her fiance’s name once they have tied the knot, and Chmerkovskiy recently shared a photo of his lady with a caption that seemed to confirm they’ll be getting married this year.

While the Dancing with the Stars dancers aren’t revealing the exact date they will get married, they did share a few tidbits about what they are planning. Chmerkovskiy and Johnson told ET Online recently that their big day would be quite different from the wedding his brother Maksim had with wife Peta Murgatroyd.

The DWTS duo said that their wedding will be “super intimate” and “It’s black tie, bougie, but intimate.”

Jenna and Val’s wedding will be fancy and exclusive, they admit, and big enough to accommodate both of their families. There is no doubt that this will be a gorgeous wedding and Dancing with the Stars fans cannot wait to learn more. Stay tuned for updates on Jenna Johnson’s wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy as the duo reveal more details.