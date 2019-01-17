Watch Real Sociedad Vs. Real Betis Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch 2nd Leg Online

It's a showdown of Basque Country against Andalusia as Real Sociedad battles Real Betis for advancement to the Spanish Cup quarterfinals.

Coming off a first leg match on January 10, per Soccerway, in which neither team managed a goal, Real Sociedad de Futbol and Real Betis Balompié will decide on Thursday which team moves on to the quarterfinals of the 2018/2019 Copa del Rey, a competition that each club has claimed twice in its history — most recently in 2005 when Betis topped Osasuna by a 2-1 score. Which team earns a crack at a third trophy in the tournament will be determined in Thursday’s match, which will live stream from Basque Country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad Vs. Real Betis Copa del Rey showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, January 17, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain. Unfortunately, there will no live stream in the United Kingdom, but in the United States, that start time will be 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can check out the Txuri-urdinak vs. Los Verdiblancos live stream starting at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, January 18.

Real Betis currently sits seventh, in the final European qualification slot on the La Liga table, per Sky Sports. Real Sociedad are hot on their heels in eighth, just one point behind.

Goals will likely be difficult to come by in Thursday’s Copa del Rey match, with neither team featuring a player with more than 11 across all competitions. That would be Real Sociedad’s Brazilian striker Willian, who has tallied six in La Liga and five in the UEFA Europa League, per Soccerway, but has yet to register a goal in his club’s there matches so far.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad has tallied eight goals in all competitions this season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad Vs. Real Betis Copa Del Rey second-leg Round of 16 clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But there is even a way for Copa Del Rey fans to watch match stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the La Real-Betis match live stream for free.

in Spain MoviStar+ will carry the match. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game, while Direct TV Sports Caribbean will stream the game throughout the Caribbean islands. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Real Sociedad Vs. Real Betis, consult the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.