Teresa Giudice Slammed After Daughter Milania ‘Flashes Cash’ In Music Video

The 12-year-old released a flashy music video and fans are shook.

Milania Giudice released a new music video for her song “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up” on Wednesday and fans are slamming mother Teresa over the flashy hip-hop vid. Real Housewives of New Jersey star is facing backlash for what some viewers say is an “exploitative” video that will be an “embarrassment” to the young reality star in a few years, according to Radar.

The video shows the young girls with long, acrylic nails as they play a Mall Madness board game and lament that they just want to go to the real mall and shop. After a magic burst of light transports the three girls to the mall, the beat starts and Milania sings about “chasing checks,” popping tags and appearing on the cover of Vogue.

The girls go on a shopping spree and flash cash as they make their way through the stores, causing raised eyebrows among YouTube commenters.

“The amount of crap this poor girl is going to cop because of this video????????,” said one person.

“Say something positive – me: ‘The pillows on the bed look nice,'” joked another.

Other people aimed their ire at Teresa, chiding the 46-year-old for making a “mistake” in letting her daughter create the video.

“OH MY GOD. THIS IS ICONIC IN A BAD WAY. COME ON TERESA YOU GOT ALL THAT MONEY. THIS IS GONNA BE SO EMBARRASSING SOMEDAY,” one person wrote.

Not everyone had negative things to say, though.

“Super cute!!, wish you the best in the future, ps forget the haters you got this :),” a commenter said.

The video hit TVs on Wednesday to go along with the episode of the show that featured her album release party, which castmates Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania attended.

Milania worked with Fetty Wap’s producer Nitt the Gritt. Fetty Wap made a surprise appearance at the party, shocking the 12-year-old as her idol walked into the room while she nervously prepared for her performance. She hugged the “Trap Queen” singer and gushed that she couldn’t catch her breath as the singer, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, told the budding performer that her music was “lit.”

The group also celebrated with a massive gold cake Passaic and cupcakes from Palermo’s bakery, who has supplied RHONJ events with sweets in the past.

Teresa revealed on the show this season that she was hoping Milania’s budding musical ambitions would help her cope with her father’s pending prison sentence and deportation.