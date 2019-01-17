Kailyn Lowry Faces Pregnancy Rumors As Ex Chris Lopez Discusses His Parenting On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the latest round of baby rumors.

After making several comments about her hopes and dreams of a fourth baby amid reports of a reconciliation between the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex-boyfriend, Lowry spoke out about the swirling rumors.

After being asked on Instagram if she was expecting her fourth child, Lowry made it clear that the rumors were completely false.

“Absolutely not,” she wrote back to the curious follower, via a report from Hollywood Life on January 15.

Although Lowry has discussed the addition of a fourth child to her family on many occasions, especially recently, she doesn’t seem to have any firm plans to welcome a new baby soon and has even suggested freezing her eggs in the future.

As for her rumored boyfriend Chris Lopez, he may not be back with the reality star after all.

While Lowry has ignored the rumors of their reconciliation, he didn’t seem too happy with her earlier this week on Twitter, when he took aim at a comment she made to a producer about him “stepping up” with their son, 1-year-old Lux Russell.

“‘He stepped up’ or anything like that, sh*t make me cringe cause I been the same since he got here,” he wrote, according to In Touch Weekly magazine.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez first began facing rumors of a reconciliation after Lowry began sharing new photos of the two of them on her Instagram page.

Kailyn Lowry shares 1-year-old son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez and also shares her two older sons, Lincoln, 5, and Isaac, 9, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, respectively.

“I want more kids. It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want more,” Lowry previously said on her podcast “Coffee Convos,” via In Touch Weekly.

“My fear, if I get pregnant or adopt, my fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f*ck? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’ So I guess I should wait — I’m only 26 — so I guess I should kind of wait it out and see what the future holds. But I do want another [kid],” she explained.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.