Emily Ratajkowski Shares Gorgeous Close-Up Photo Following Racy Topless Post

It’s not all just about the bikini photos for Emily Ratajkowski!

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful black-and-white close-up snap of her face, in which she looks absolutely gorgeous in minimal makeup and with her hair pulled back into a bun, showcasing her flawless skin and pouty lips. The picture, which was shot by celebrity fashion photographer Tony Duran, sees Emrata resting her angel-like face on her hand, while staring into the unknown.

Many of her 21.4 million fans were quick to rush to the comment section and shower her with praise, with one user saying “Obsessed with you,” while another wrote “Honestly one of the most beautiful faces / pictures I’ve ever seen.” Another Instagram fan even delivered a weird, yet slightly reasonable observation: “If Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner had a baby, she’d look just like you.” The photo also racked up an impressive 100,000 likes in just a few minutes.

The brunette beauty and Duran have collaborated many times, with the most famous being the nude photo shoot that she was a part of for the first issue of Treats! magazine. She later posed naked a few more times for the photography magazine, with Duran behind the lens.

Emily’s latest post comes just hours after a rather racy one that made headlines, in which she’s seen posing topless with only an unbuttoned blazer on top. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she could be seen crouching barefoot in the corner of a room, while wearing the oversize pinstriped gray suit. Her signature long locks where chopped into a just-below-the-ears bob, and they were pulled back in a sleek style.

The I Feel Pretty actress, who is a vocal feminist and public advocate for equal rights, has recently said that the belief that a woman can’t be both smart and sexual is an absolute misconstruction.

“Firstly, I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” he told Vogue Australia during an interview for their December 2018 issue.

“Conversations around feminism and political ideas evolve. My dream, if I’m not being cynical, is that people will start to think about the ideas that they’re sharing on social media or talking with their friends about, that they’ll investigate them more deeply and solidify those beliefs and organize beyond that,” she added.