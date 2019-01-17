Barack Obama Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Celebrating Michelle’s 55th Birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama turned 55 today, and to commemorate the important milestone, her husband and former President Barack Obama shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair to social media that fans of the couple went wild for.

In a post shared to his combined 124 million followers on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Thursday, January 17, Obama wished his wife a happy birthday with a sweet message and adorable picture of the two from early on in their relationship.

The photo captures the former president sans gray hair with his arm around Michelle, who is wearing what a patchwork jacket and large silver hoop earrings that are a perfect ode to the 1990s.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today–you’re one of a kind,” Barack wrote in a sweet message to his wife.

In just two hours of going live, the photo has been liked over 2 million times on Instagram and has accrued more than 300,000 on Twitter, as well as thousands of comments between the two social media platforms with users also joining in to celebrate the former first lady’s special day and express their delight for the adorable throwback photo.

“Couldn’t love this more. Happy birthday @michelleobama,” wrote actress Halle Berry in the comment section on Instagram.

“This is the only time I’ll say ‘Goals’ and mean it,” said another Instagram user, while a third joked that she would print the photo out and hang it on her fridge.

Other social media users curated their own posts to celebrate the former first lady’s birthday, including Obama’s former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, who wrote a sweet message to her friend on Twitter.

“What an extraordinary journey your life has been, and will continue to be. The quintessential American story. Thank you for being an extraordinary role model for us all. I am so proud of you, my dear friend,” she said.

Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin shared a post wishing Michelle a happy birthday, and included photos of her party from ten years ago, celebrated on a train as they made their way into Washington, D.C. for Barack’s first presidential inauguration.

Happy birthday to Michelle Obama! An American patriot, and one of my heroes. Ten years ago from today, we had a small birthday party for her on the Obama’s train ride in to DC for inauguration. Cake and all! Here are the pictures of it, released publicly for first time ever: pic.twitter.com/gZPXMe8pLu — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to a living breathing inspiration for inevitable change. @MichelleObama — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 17, 2019

Today marks the close of a busy 54th year for the former first lady, which included the release of her best selling memoir Becoming, which sold three million copies within the first month of its release in November, People reported. Michelle also embarked on a sold-out book tour that will continue into May of this year.