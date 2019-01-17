‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arguments All Over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that as the week comes to an end there will be a ton of disagreements in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) struggle as they try to build a case against Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). As many fans will remember, Xander is responsible for a lot of chaos in Salem over the years. He’s done many bad things to many people in town, including escaping prison with other convicts and creating a multitude of problems for everyone.

Most recently, Xander was holding Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her daughter, Holly Jonas, prisoner in Nashville. He was also working with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who was keeping presumed dead Salem citizens in a warehouse after they were brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum.

People such as EJ DiMera and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) were in the warehouse. Others such as Andre DiMera and Vivian Alamain were also seemingly behind the doors at the warehouse. However, it seems that Eli and Lani may have a hard time getting evidence to put Xander away for all of his past crimes.

Meanwhile, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will be furious with his employee Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) when he realizes that she made a mistake that will cost him.

Days of our Lives viewers have been watching Abe and Sheila battle over her job with him at the Mayor’s office, and the two don’t seem to be getting along well. Could her latest mistake be the last straw with Abe, who has previously looked for a reason to fire Sheila in the past?

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will get into a disagreement about the future of her company, Gabi Chic. Fans know that Gabi previously sold her company to DiMera Enterprises, and then stayed on to work under the umbrella of the company as the face of the brand.

However, now that Stefan finds himself in legal trouble, there seems to be issues with Gabi’s company and it seems that she’ll fight to get it back, although Stefan may have something to say about that.

In addition to all of the other arguments going on in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will also get into another spat over Hope’s involvement with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). The couple are seemingly disagreeing a lot these days, and fans have to wonder if another split is on the horizon for the pair.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.