Kelly Ripa Posts Hilariously Awkward Throwback Picture And Credits Aqua Net Hairspray

Kelly Ripa has sure come a long way since her awkward days.

Long before she was a host on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of three is proving that she too went through somewhat of an awkward phase. In an undated photo posted to her Instagram account, Ripa can be seen rocking a full head of frizzy blonde hair that screams “80s.”

In addition to the mile-high hair, Ripa also appears to be sporting some blue eye makeup as well as a huge smile. The 48-year-old did not share with followers exactly when this snapshot was taken but does mention that it’s a #tbt, aka Throwback Thursday picture in the caption.

Though the post just recently went live on her page, Ripa’s 2 million plus Instagram followers have already taken a liking to the photo. So far, the image has amassed over 10,000 likes as well as 400 plus comments. Many of Ripa’s followers applauded her for having such a good sense of humor while countless others mentioned the infamous ’80s hairspray — Aqua Net.

“Those were the days of getting up earlier for school because you had to curl your hair #whiterain…Growing up in the 80’s were the BEST.”

“Sometimes I miss those aqua net days,” another wrote.

“This is probably my all-time favorite pic of you! Lol! Xoxo,” one more chimed in.

And this week, it seems as though Ripa has had a blast with her Instagram photos. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the talk show host also took part in the famous 10 year photo challenge. For those unfamiliar, the 10 year challenge asks social media users to share a photo of themselves from 10 years ago, next to their current profile picture from this year. While most people are sharing solo shots of themselves, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host included her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, in the action.

One photo shows Ripa and Consuelos at a red carpet event 10 years ago while the other snapshot shows a more recent photo of the pair at a swanky event. In each of the images, Ripa and Consuelos are holding hands and it seems as if they are totally in love. Like her most recent photo, the 10 year photo challenge also earned Kelly her fair share of props with over 178,000 likes in addition to an impressive 2,000 plus comments.

“True LOVE looks AMAZING on you both! Your Sweet Family has captured Heaven on Earth. Thank you for being such a light in this world for Marriage,” one Instagrammer wrote.

Fans can catch Kelly weekday mornings on ABC on Live With Kelly and Ryan.