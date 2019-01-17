Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Especially Excited For Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child together, and they couldn’t be more excited about adding to their family. While Kimye already have three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, the couple are allegedly especially excited for their new little bundle of joy.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye are thrilled to be welcoming another member to their family. The baby, who will be born via a surrogate, is a baby boy, who is due very “soon.”

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and West are thrilled to be having another little boy, and that they love the fact that their new son will even out the balance in their household, and give her older son Saint a brother.

“Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex. She and Kanye couldn’t be more excited to have another boy.”

Although the news about the baby was already out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed it publicly during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, telling him that she got drunk at her family’s Christmas Eve party and spilled the news to her guests, which later got leaked to the media.

“She felt comfortable and it sort of felt natural and just came out that she was having a boy. Kim just felt the timing was right to announce it publicly, which is why she did. Since she told a few people already, she knew it could get out there. Khloe told Kim how great Andy is and how many people watch WWHL and love the show, so she decided last minute that announcing it publicly there was what she wanted to do,” an insider dished to the website.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye’s “miracle baby” is said to be bringing the couple closer together. The pair have been spotted being more affectionate with one another, gives West something to focus on so that he stays off of Twitter and away from the drama, with Kardashian likes.

Sources tell Life & Style that Kim is hoping having another baby will keep Kanye busy enough that he’ll shy away from making controversial statements and behavior that create negative press for himself and his famous family members.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! later this year.