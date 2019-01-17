Mariah Carey’s Assistant Suing Singer For Harassment & Wrongful Termination

Lianna Shakhnazaryan has filed a countersuit against her former boss.

On Wednesday, reports circulated that Mariah Carey is suing her former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, for violating a nondisclosure agreement. In response to the $3 million lawsuit, Shakhnazaryan has decided to file a suit of her own, claiming that Carey and former manager Stella Bulochnikov committed a number of wrongful acts.

Among the lengthy list of allegations against Carey and Bulochnikov are wrongful termination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and harassment, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, failure to pay earned wages upon termination, breach of oral contract, rescission of contract, violation of the Bane Act, violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Shakhnazaryan’s lawsuit states that she starting working for Carey in September 2015 under an oral agreement for an annual payment of $328,500. In her time as Carey’s assistant, she was allegedly faced with complicated tasks on short deadlines as the middle-man between Carey and Bulochnikov.

She also claims that Carey and Bulochnikov “subjected her to severe, pervasive, sexual, derogatory, offensive, physically abusive and outrageous conduct” while the assistant lived with Carey from 2015-2017 as stated in her employment contract.

In addition, the former assistant accused Bulochnikov of sexual abuse, including the “slapping of [her] buttocks and breasts” and “[being] urinated upon in the presence of others on multiple occasions.”

The lawsuit alleges that Bulochnikov made several racially charged remarks about Shakhnazaryan’s Armenian heritage and physical appearance, TMZ reported.

Carey and others employed by the singer reportedly knew of Bulochnikov’s behavior but encouraged it. When Shakhnazaryan reported the incidents, she was terminated.

Shakhnazaryan claims to have “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation and embarrassment” and is seeking her missing wages in addition to money for physical injury, mental pain, damages, attorney’s fees, and the cost of the lawsuit. The former assistant would also like a trial by jury.

Shakhnazaryan’s lawsuit is a counter to one filed by Carey, in which the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer claims that her former assistant attempted to blackmail her with embarrassing recordings. Carey states that Shakhnazaryan filmed her without permission, according to Fox News.

Shakhnazaryan allegedly asked for $8 million from Carey in exchange for keeping the video footage private. Carey asked for the footage back but was ignored.

Carey also alleges that Shakhnazaryan used her credit cards without permission. The singer ultimately referred to her former assistant as a “grifter, a Peeping Tom, and an extortionist.”