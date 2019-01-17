Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Looks Just Like His Dad

Joseph Baena, the youngest son of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, was seen working out at the iconic Gold’s Gym. During his workout, Baena ran into bodybuilder Rodrigue Chesnier, and the two posed for a few photos, which were later posted to an Instagram story on Chesnier’s account.

Baena’s workout habits aside, what’s interesting is how he takes after his father, both in his looks, and his penchant for exercise and working out. Carrying on the family tradition, Baena opts to work out at the original Gold’s Gym in Venice. Baena’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, began training at the very same gym, following his first Mr. Universe win at the age of 20. Baena even resembles his father, especially when one looks at old pictures of Schwarzenegger.

It remains to be seen if Baena will follow in his father’s footsteps by entering the world of professional bodybuilding, though it’s worth noting that he currently attends Pepperdine University, where he studies business.

Regardless of Baena’s potential career choices, what is clear is that he and his father have enjoyed a close relationship over the past several years. The two were seen celebrating the holidays with actor Sylvester Stallone. Baena and Schwarzenegger stopped by Stallone’s home on Christmas Eve, and the three enjoyed a few cigars. Stallone captured the moment, sharing it with his 8.5 million Instagram followers the next day.

“The big man and his son, Joseph, dropped by Christmas Eve And livened everything up!” Stallone wrote in the post’s caption.

While Baena does not post to Instagram as regularly as other celebrities, he did share a heartfelt picture of him and his father back in 2017. In the photo, the two are seen dressed up in what looks like traditional German or Austrian clothing, as the two enjoyed a couple of beers.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man that’s almost as big as I am,” Baena wrote, ending his caption with a heart emoji.

Last year, Schwarzenegger took to Facebook to wish his son happy birthday, posting a picture of the two, which showed off both of their physiques. Baena turned 21 last October.

“Happy birthday Joseph! It’s been fantastic to watch you pump up your muscles and your mind this year and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I’m proud of you and I love you!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

In May of 2011, after 25 years of marriage, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his long-time wife, Maria Shriver, announced that they would be ending their marriage. Shortly after, it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had fathered an illegitimate son — Joseph Baena — with Mildred Patricia Baena, who had worked in the employ of the Schwarzenegger’s.