Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby True Playing With Her Makeup

True Thompson is melting hearts all over the country once again.

Since she was born, the tot has been a regular figure on her mom, Khloe Kardashian’s, Instagram page. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares photos of the 9-month-old doing just about anything and everything and no matter what, she always looks cute as can be. Today was no exception as KoKo shared a few photos of her baby girl following in her footsteps and getting her makeup on.

In the first snapshot, True sits in her mother’s bathroom sink as she holds a makeup brush in her hand. The toddler rocks a tiny pink bath towel as well as a pink face mask as well as earrings and a bracelet. Followers are able to see the baby’s reflection in the mirror and the sink is covered in different makeups like lipsticks and blushes.

The other images from the deck just show baby True toying around with more makeup though it does not appear as though she ever got any on her face. In the caption of the photos, Khloe explains that True loves her makeup collaboration with Becca Cosmetics.

The adorable post has already captured the attention of Khloe’s millions of Instagram followers. In just a short time of the post going live, Kardashian has already earned 540,000 plus likes in addition to 4,800 comments and growing. While many fans commented on how adorable baby True is, some others took to the post to tell Khloe that they will definitely be purchasing items from the collection.

“She is the cutest thing ever omg,” one fan wrote along with a heart and crying face emoji.

“Hahahah she’s trying to put lipstick…. my god what a cutie.”

“Please put her in a pampers commercial – this girl is adorable gold,” one more wrote.

Khloe and her BFF Malika recently collaborated with Becca Cosmetics on this recent makeup collection. Items are available for purchase on the website and the wide-ranging collection features everything from lipstick to blush to primer to foundation and even powder. Prices on the collab also seem to be pretty reasonable with prices ranging from $18-$44.

Malika also took to her own Instagram account to share a photo of the collaboration with her followers. In the post, she and Khloe put their heads together as they rock almost matching peach tank tops. Both beautiful ladies wear their long locks down as well as matching gold friendship necklaces.

Just like Khloe’s photo, this one has earned Malika a lot of love with over 57,000 likes.