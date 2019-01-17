Miley Cyrus Claps Back At Shotgun Wedding & Pregnancy Rumors Per ‘Us Weekly’

Miley Cyrus clapped back at rumors of a shotgun wedding and a surprise pregnancy on Twitter, silencing fans who believed her quickie nuptials to Liam Hemsworth this past December meant the Hannah Montana alum was hiding big baby news.

She took to the social media site on January 16 to shoot down internet trolls who spread rumors she was expecting her first child with her handsome Hunger Games actor hubby.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us,'” Cyrus wrote with a nod to the recent world record-breaking egg on Instagram, reported Us Weekly.

“We’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives …. Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” she quipped.

The couple wed just three short weeks ago, just prior to Christmas 2018, with a sweet wedding ceremony at their Nashville home.

Cyrus revealed the couple’s happy wedding news in a series of black-and-white Instagram photos at the time and shared that they got married on December 23.

Hemsworth also confirmed the couple’s nuptials with a photo of himself in a tuxedo with sneakers, hugging his wife who wore a long, white Vivienne Westwood wedding gown in front of a flower-clad fireplace, per Us.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the romantic film The Last Song. She was just 16 and he was 19.

The Australian-born actor proposed to the actress in June 2012, but their initial engagement only lasted for one year before they split in September 2013.

The couple rekindled their love in January 2016 and Cyrus was spotted wearing her ring once again.

Just this week, Cyrus paid tribute Hemsworth in a lengthy Instagram post in honor of his birthday, where she cited some of his most wonderful attributes.

“The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs … our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish,” she detailed. “The way you look at your family …. Your friends …. At Strangers …. At Life ….”

Cyrus recently appeared at a concert honoring the late Chris Cornell on January 16.

“We miss you, Chris,” said Cyrus, who performed “Two Drink Minimum” then later “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” a Temple of the Dog song that was written by Cornell. She wore a jacket bearing a picture of Cornell on it.

“I’m honored to be here tonight,” she said.

Cyrus and Mark Ronson recently released a new tune titled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”