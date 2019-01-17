Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Won’t Be Allowed Conjugal Visits With Wife Lauren During Prison Stint

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Prison in New York on January 15, to serve an 8-month stint in jail after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion. The reality star, who married his long time girlfriend, Lauren, on November 1, will not be allowed conjugal visits with his new bride during his stint in prison, as Radar Online reported.

“Mike will get to see his wife weekly. But they will get no alone time during their visits. He will be allowed a short kiss at the start and end of every visit,” a consult for the prison, Dan Wise, told Radar.

Since Sorrentino plead guilty to the charges brought against him, the state allowed him to spend the holidays with his family and his new wife. The JSFV star shared several snaps of the holiday celebrations to his social media platforms, including a cozy shot of the newlyweds in sweats — looking comfortable and laid back during the Christmas season.

The couple, who have been dating on and off for the better part of a decade, had a lavish wedding at the The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The event was attended by several of Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore roommates, and the couple looked radiant and joyful despite his upcoming prison sentence.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife! We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything,” Sorrentino gushed to Us Weekly, following their nuptials.

Though the couple’s lengthy separation will likely be difficult for the couple, Dan Wise told Radar that folks can get pretty creative when their separated from their love ones behind bars.

“Often times, prisoners will have to play out their sex with their wives by using love letters and even phone calls. Some inmates get very creative in this, as it is the only option they have,” Wise added.

Before turning himself in, Sorrentino shared the details of how his friends and fans can get in touch with him to his Twitter account, as the Inquisitr previously reported. His fans were quick to react to the post, and several promised to send letters and cards to the reality star while he spends his time behind bars.

When the Situation is finished with his stint at Otisville, he will need to compete 500 hours of community service. As Radar revealed, he was also said to have paid $123,913 in restitution for the evasion charges.

Just before he checking himself in to the federal prison, Sorrentino shared a clip from Goodfellas to his Twitter,where Henry Hill is being driven to jail. Sorrentino used this as an opportunity to share some uplifting words with his followers.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he capped off the Tweet.