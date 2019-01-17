‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Destroys Victoria!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 17 shows a serious confrontation with the Fab Four. Plus, Neil worries about Fen’s anonymous songwriter, and Phyllis outs Victoria as Billy’s second choice.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confronted Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about her confession to Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki made a bad choice as far as Phyllis is concerned and she broke their agreement. However, Nikki felt she had to tell Nick since he was at the Ranch when the fireplace poker showed up. Nikki did what she had to do, and she feels better now that Nick knows.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Phyllis revealed what Nikki did to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon did not like Nikki’s actions either, but she did offer Nikki a room at her house until everything blows over. However, Nikki said she wanted to stay at the Ranch. Of course, Victoria and Phyllis argued because they’re basically enemies after Phyllis outed J.T.’s abuse at J.T.’s memorial. It’s not like they were ever really friends anyway.

Speaking of Victoria, she and Billy (Jason Thompson) discussed Delia and their reunion after Delia’s death. Victoria agreed to a lunch date, and while Billy and Vicky ate, Phyllis happened by. Phyllis revealed that Billy asked her to reunite at Christmas, and Victoria left in a huff. While Billy confronted Phyllis over her nastiness, Victoria ran into Cane (Daniel Goddard) who wanted to pick up his scarf. Victoria invited him to follow her home.

Once they arrived at Victoria’s house, Victoria vented, and then Cane commiserated with her. Suddenly Victoria and Cane, who still felt down after his visit to Lily (Christel Khalil) began kissing again. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that Billy will see and he’ll be out for revenge against everybody who’s wronged him.

Meanwhile, Neil (Kristoff St. John) worried about Fen’s (Zack Tinker) songwriter not being under contract. Devon (Bryton James) assured Neil he had it under control. Later, Ana said her friend would like payment up front instead of royalties, which Fen thought was a bad idea. Ana agreed to eventually tell Devon she wrote Fen’s song, but she’s not ready yet.

Finally, back at home, Nikki heard a noise, which worried her. Then, she heard the door opening, so Nikki grabbed her gun and aimed it at a shadow she saw on the wall. She continued to hear noises, and Nikki pulled the trigger and shot at the shadow.