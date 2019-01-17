Which Member Of The Royal Family Did Prince Charles Call A ‘F***ing Idiot!

Are Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton in the frame?

It’s hard to imagine the future King of England having a full-blown meltdown, but apparently Prince Charles really let rip one time when a prominent member of the British Royal Family rattled his cage.

The Daily Express reports that according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Prince Charles went ballistic with one of his own and it was apparently all to do with a terrible breach involving the privacy of his son and heir Prince William.

Let’s rewind the clock and set the scene. It’s 2001 and Prince William is but a mere student at the University of St Andrews, drinking cheap beer and partying hard. During the meet and greet marketplace that is freshers’ week, two major things take place in the young Princeling’s life.

Firstly he meets a demure and willowy young thing called Catherine. Wills is intently besotted with the young lady the world will soon know as Kate, and while he’s falling head over heels with his future wife another event unfolds which to a certain degree acts as a forewarning of the future life the young couple will share together.

It’s this event which incurs the wrath of Prince Charles and it comes in the form of media intrusion.

Here’s the rub. When William started university his father had placed a strict ban on any media coverage of his son except for limited occasions which carried the royal seal of approval.

Obviously by this point the Windsors were used to be stalked by the press so they had to be on their toes, but on one occasion when the hacks managed to successfully bushwhack Wills and snap a few shots of their unexpected prey, Prince Charles was especially incensed because it was one of their own who had sold them down the river to the rabid news hounds.

Turns out it was his bother Prince Edward’s media company Ardent who were being fed inside knowledge of where Wills was and at what time and decided to make a documentary of it for an American network.

Ms Nicholl writes in her book “William and Harry,” “While the Palace would only say that it was ‘disappointed’ by the unfortunate episode, Prince Charles was said to be apoplectic. His angry call to his youngest brother at Bagshot Park could apparently be heard in the room adjacent to his study at St James’s Palace.”

Andrew Neil was lord Rector at St andrews during the time and had this to say, “A few days into term I got a call to say a TV crew was still filming at St Andrews.