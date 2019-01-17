Meghan Markle’s Animal Shelter Visit Sparks Dozens Of Calls To Adopt Minnie The Jack Russell Terrier

Even the Duchess herself expressed that she wanted to bring the pup home with her.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle got her fair share of puppy love this week when she visited The Mayhew Animal Shelter, another one of her royal patronages, which has since sparked an onslaught of inquiries to adopt the pups she met.

In particular, the Daily Mail reported, a Jack Russell Terrier named Minnie, who spent ample time with the Duchess during her visit and even scored a few photos with the royal, has quickly become the shelter’s most popular resident, with dozens of calls being made to the charity showing interest in the dog.

Meghan was introduced to the one-year-old canine when she visited the London animal shelter on Wednesday, January 16, and quickly fell in love with the pup who had just so happened to go up for adoption the same day.

According to a Mayhew spokesperson, the Duchess commented that she would have loved to bring Minnie home, but could not at the time because “she’s got a lot on her hands with the new baby coming soon.” Meghan is currently six months pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child.

But just because Meghan wasn’t able to adopt the dog–who is described as sweet, cuddly and a little bit shy–it doesn’t mean her hope for a forever home has been lost.

The charity’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail that her photo-op with the Duchess had the phones ringing within minutes of being shared online, a phenomenon frequently referred to as the “Meghan effect.”

The Duchess then met another of our canine residents, gorgeous Minnie! Adorable Jack Russell Terrier Minnie is now waiting for a loving new home. ???? @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/rA1SnWdEy6 — Mayhew (@themayhew) January 16, 2019

“We’ve had phone calls and emails ever since yesterday afternoon so she’s gaining a lot of interest. I would guess up to one hundred,” the spokesperson said, who also shared that Jack Russell is currently the shelter’s “most popular dog.”

The shelter’s insider also noted that the Duchess’s visit has raised awareness about The Mayhew in general as well.

You may recognize Minnie, as she received the royal seal of approval yesterday. ???? We're delighted to say that this sweet-natured 1-year-old Jack Russell Terrier is now ready to find her forever home!

Head here to get to know Minnie. ???? https://t.co/AyUto5uiLt pic.twitter.com/4O2bgpXhcq — Mayhew (@themayhew) January 17, 2019

Minnie would have joined two other pups already living with Meghan and Prince Harry had the Duchess been able to take her home. The former actress had two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix, when she lived in Toronto.

Bogart was unfortunately too old to travel and had to stay behind with friends, but Guy has traveled to the UK with Meghan when she made the move, and has even been spotted riding around with the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also adopted a black lab named Oz shortly after the married in May of 2018.