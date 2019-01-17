Javi Marroquin And Jeremy Calvert React To The Shocking ‘Abuse’ Images Nathan Griffith Shared Of Son Kaiser

The 'Teen Mom 2' dads are weighing in.

Javi Marroquin and Jeremy Calvert are absolutely horrified by the photos Nathan Griffith recently shared of his four-year-old son, Kaiser, on Twitter.

After the ex of Jenelle Evans slammed her husband, David Eason, for being “violent” with his son on Teen Mom 2 and shared images of his alleged abuse, co-stars Marroquin and Calvert spoke out on Twitter.

“Bro I’d for sure be in f**king jail at this point,” Calvert replied after seeing Griffith’s upsetting post.

In Griffith’s Twitter post, three images of Kaiser’s allegedly heated backside were seen.

After seeing the images of Kaiser himself, Marroquin, the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry, seemed to agree with Calvert’s reaction and said, “facts.”

“I’m just curious how bad it has to get before someone steps in and puts a end to alot of bullsh*t the kids see and go through,” Calvert then wrote.

Calvert, the ex-husband of Leah Messer, is clearly concerned about Kaiser and so are many Teen Mom 2 fans. As viewers will recall, Eason has been seen acting very aggressively towards Kaiser on the show and at one point, after being dragged out of the camera’s view, he was heard yelling, “No David, no!”

Kaiser was also seen being dragged across Evans and Eason’s backyard after being denied food as they tended to their engagement photoshoot.

In addition to his comment about the photos of Kaiser, Javi Marroquin also shared a link to an article about the photos that revealed they were shared as proof of David Eason’s potential abuse. Marroquin also shared another negative article about Eason, which accused Jenelle Evans’ husband of allegedly pulling a gun on an elderly woman.

In July of last year, Nathan Griffith took a stand against Evans and Eason and after seeing the markings on his son, he refused to allow them to have him back. However, after the couple was investigated for child abuse, Kaiser was ultimately returned to their North Carolina home.

During a 911-call, Griffith said he was keeping Kaiser from Evans and Eason due to the marks he found on the child.

“I received my child and he has marks all over him,” Griffith explained to the operator, via Radar Online. “I have pictures from the day I picked him p from yesterday… there is bruising now.”

According to Griffith, he discovered the marks while cleaning his son.

“That’s when we saw the marks,” he revealed. “We asked him about it and he said David hit him with a stick.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV