Florida Official Annabelle Lima-Taub: Rep. Tlaib Could ‘Blow Up Capitol Hill’

An elected city commissioner in Florida lent her name to an online petition to remove Rep. Rashida Tlaib from office, appending a statement that expressed concern about the Muslim Congresswoman might “become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hallandale Beach City Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub signed the WhiteHouse.gov petition, which calls for “The removal of Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from office, do [sic] to inappropriate and unstable actions becoming of a congresswoman.” The petition had been signed by 120,000 people as of Thursday morning, and it goes on to say that Tlaib “is unfit to be a congresswoman. Her rude display and lack of respect for our sitting President was uncalled for. Her immediate removal from her seat is just and warranted. Do to her hatred towards our president, I feel she is a national security threat.”

In signing the petition, Lima-Taub wrote “Proudly signed… A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan who is of Palestinian descent, was sworn into Congress earlier this, joining Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar as the first two Muslim women in Congress. She made news her first week in Congress when she referred to President Trump with an expletive while calling for his impeachment.

Other city commissioners in Hallandale Beach criticized the comments, with her fellow commissioner Michele Lazarow calling the comments “indefensible and a black eye for Hallandale Beach.”

Lima-Taub, who was born in Israel, deleted the petition comment, the newspaper said. But she later posted to Facebook that Tlaib “has been unapologetic and steadfast in her support and allegiance with the BDS movement which espouses the Nazi like narrative of a one state solution.”

Rep. Tlaib responded to the comments by tying them back to President Trump’s rhetoric

This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum – this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.https://t.co/3THoHQmRVy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019

Lima-Taub previously made news when the city’s then-mayor alleged in public that Lima-Taub’s family had made their money from “sphincter bleaching,” the Sun-Sentinel reported at the time.

The White House petition site allows anyone to submit a petition, and if it gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the petitioner gets an “official update from the White House within 60 days.” However, the White House does not have the power to remove members of Congress who are critical of the president, nor has anyone ever been expelled from a Congressional seat due to cursing.