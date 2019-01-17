‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Billy Sees Red!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 18, bring a desire for revenge for Billy. Also, Devon finally takes a hard line about the songwriter, but Ana may not be ready to admit it’s her.

Fresh off of Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) telling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to reunite with her at Christmas, Victoria and Cane (Daniel Goddard) kiss again, and it turns into a full-on makeout session, Inquisitr reported. Billy happens upon the shocking scene, and he wants revenge, according to She Knows Soaps.

Billy already got the biggest revenge ever on Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) by sleeping with Summer (Hunter King). However, he may take things even further this time. Plus, Cane (Daniel Goddard) is among his targets, and it looks like Billy might have a visit with Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison despite the fact that it’s four hours from Genoa City.

Of course, learning such awful news while she’s stuck behind bars may be devastating for Lily. She and Cane are already struggling with their relationship while she’s locked up because of how much prison has changed her. Now, with the new details about Cane and Victoria of all people, Lily is bound to lose it completely, and she’ll likely be tempted to divorce her husband.

New year, new Facebook live! Join @DanielGoddard and @MyJasonThompson LIVE on the #YR Facebook page at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. They’ll be looking for your messages, so get those questions ready now! pic.twitter.com/dT1WTzRXTs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) takes a hard line. Hamilton Winters Group already took a big hit when Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) stole Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) journal and used Mariah’s words as lyrics to a song. Now, Fenmore (Zack Tinker) has a pop hit, and once again Devon faces issues with the songwriter. This time, the songwriter is actually Ana (Loren Lott), but she’s been burned in the music industry before, so she does not want to reveal herself.

However, Fen knows, and it is getting to the point that he might end up outing her if Devon’s new stance includes not allowing Fen to use any more of the songwriter’s songs. The reasons behind Ana’s flat out refusal to reveal herself as the lyricist are shaky at best, and perhaps there’s even more going on than she’s told so far.

One thing is sure, if Fen does not get things smoothed out quickly, then he could end up fizzling before he’s even begun just like Tessa did. However, for Fen, it’d be through no fault of his own. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is already worried about his son’s future, and Ana’s reluctance to put her name on the songs could prove Fen’s dad right.