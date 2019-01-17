Man Cooks Steak In Car In Extreme Australian Heat To Warn Of Dangers Of Leaving Animals & Children In Vehicles

While the northern hemisphere is in the grips of an icy cold, stormy winter, the southern hemisphere is facing a scorching summer. Temperatures in Australia have soared to over 113 degrees Fahrenheit in some parts of the country, and it’s not even February yet.

The heat is so bad that one man, a pub worker from the state of Victoria, left a porterhouse steak in his car, which he had parked in a shady spot around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and came back to a perfectly cooked well-done steak, according to Unilad.

It took just five hours for the pub worker from the Mildura Dockside Cafe to get this cooked steak, although he was expecting it to be medium rare, not as cooked as well done. On Tuesday, January 15, temperatures in Mildura soared to 114 degrees.

Taking to Facebook to share photos of the car-grilled steak, the man used the experiment to send an important message: The heat is far too dangerous for children and pets to be left in locked cars in the Australian summer.

“With this heat wave please remember never to leave children, elderly or animals in the car. Always check on elderly neighbors, ensure your pets have a way to keep cool and cool drinking water.”

He also made sure to advertise his business in the post, reminding patrons that the pub has “plenty of activities to cool you down.”

Despite the photos and the message the man was trying to push, some people were more concerned about whether or not the steak was actually cooked in the car.

“I’m sorry I’m calling bullsh*t. A car left IN THE SUN will get up to about 60 to 70 degrees C inside. In the shade? Nope. Not going to get ‘well done,'” someone commented on the post.

The pub worker responded to the comment, writing, “I also wasn’t sure what would happen when I put it in there either. I was just as shocked at the result as many others have been. I also believe we’re straying from my initial reason for doing such a thing, I wanted to remind people how dangerous this heat can be and that as a community we should be looking out for one another n [sic] keeping each other safe.”

Others were elated over the experiment, whether it is true or not, in the hopes that the message will finally get through to people leaving their children and pets in hot vehicles.