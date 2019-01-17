Betty White & 8 Other Celebs Who Are Over 90 & Still In Showbiz

These stars are still sharp even past their 90th birthdays.

On Thursday, acclaimed television and movie icon Betty White turns 97. She has the longest-spanning television career of any female performer — and she’s still kicking. What’s more, she’s not alone. In a world where youth is worshipped, there are still plenty of starts that have hit their golden years and decided to keep on performing (and we’re so glad that they did).

These actors are proving that age is just a number when it comes to being an entertainer, continuing to work well beyond retirement age. These luminaries of their field have staying power, stamina, and the ability to keep us entertained no matter how old they get! Here are a few of the stars that have kept working in show business after they turned 90 and are still thinking up new ways to keep us entertained to this day.

Betty White

This legendary Golden Girls actress has been working for 80 years and doesn’t show any signs of stopping! She’s best known for her unforgettable work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (and countless other onscreen appearances), but she’s got experience behind the camera as well. In fact, White became the first woman to ever produce a sitcom with the show Life With Susan.

Dick Van Dyke

Costume designer Sandy Powell spills secrets from the set of #MaryPoppinsReturns: “Dick Van Dyke's only requirement was that he wear his own dancing shoes. He said he could only dance in his own.” https://t.co/OGGZNIXFsc pic.twitter.com/e1EPx6aM1x — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 1, 2019

With dance moves that would put a man half his age to shame, Dick Van Dyke has been making people laugh for decades. The actor returned to the Mary Poppins franchise this year with Mary Poppins Returns and proved that being 93 doesn’t mean you have to slow down.

Kirk Douglas

The star of such unforgettable films as Spartacus and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea is 102-years-old and still going strong! Although he’s relaxed his busy work schedule in recent years (and really, who can blame him?), he did make an appearance at the 2018 Golden Globes to present an award alongside his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Now that’s a family with serious acting chops.

Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury, the late Carol Channing and @Chita_Rivera rehearsing backstage for Jerry Herman's tribute at the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors. pic.twitter.com/TmyGNFOoVP — Angela Lansbury News (@_AngelaLansbury) January 16, 2019

Beloved by an entire generation of children for her voice work in the classic animated film Beauty & The Beast, Angela Lansbury shows no signs of slowing down. The Murder She Wrote star recently hit the stage once again to sing the titular song from Beauty & The Beast in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Carl Reiner

Television as a whole just wouldn’t be the same without Carl Reiner. The 93-year-old has been in the industry for over seven decades. During that time, he’s won a whopping nine primetime Emmys for his work on such programs as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Caesar’s Hour, and The Alan Brady Show.

Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson still knows how to make an entrance. https://t.co/dgv7Utlhpy — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 28, 2018

Being fabulous never goes out of style — a fact Cicely Tyson is well aware of. The 94-year-old actress is busier than ever these days, working on How To Get Away With Murder in addition to all her philanthropic and activist work. And all that hard work is paying off: In 2018, Tyson became the first black woman to receive an Honorary Academy Award.

Olivia de Havilland

At 102-years-old, Olivia de Havilland has cemented her place in Hollywood history. The actress has starred in countless roles, including Gone With The Wind, The Snake Pit, Captain Blood, and The Adventures of Robin Hood. And she’s become a character in her own right as well. Catherine Zeta-Jones played de Havilland in the quirky and controversial biopic Feud: Bette and Joan, about the rivalry between iconic actors Bette Davis and Joan Rivers.

Eva Marie Saint

Happy 94th Birthday to Eva Marie Saint! (July 4, 1924) pic.twitter.com/sQnpQchUCh — GoldenAgeHollywood (@ClassicalCinema) July 4, 2018

This hard-working actress appeared in On The Waterfront, starting a career that lasts to this day. While she’s recently appeared in Winter’s Tale and Superman Returns, she made a whole generation of children fall in love with her as the voice of Katara in the hit Nickelodeon show The Legend of Korra.

Doris Day

With a career that spans 80 years, Doris Day is an icon of the entertainment industry. The 96-year-old actress has starred in 39 feature films in her time, including Pillow Talk alongside Rock Hudson and The Man Who Knew Too Much, directed by Alfred Hitchcock. While she’s definitely taking it easier these days, the actress remains a passionate advocate for animal rights as well as an entrepreneur.

Retirement is definitely not in the cards for Day or any of these talented stars — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.