Eva Longoria Shares The Sweetest Video Of Her 6-Month-Old Son Belly Laughing

Eva Longoria treated fans to the sweetest video this week as she shared the most adorable clip of her baby boy uncontrollably laughing. The former Desperate Housewives star posted a clip of herself making little 6-month-old Santiago belly laughing as they spent some quality time together on set of her new series as she moved her head around and pulled funny faces.

In the Instagram video that’s sure to melt even the iciest heart, Eva could be seen ducking and diving in front of her little man who was watching his momma from his baby carrier. He hysterically laughed as he watched the new mom juggling from side to side while she also playfully jostled his carrier.

Writing in the caption of the seriously sweet upload, Longoria told her more than 6 million followers that Santiago had come to visit her on the set of her new TV drama Grand Hotel, which is set to premiere on ABC in June.

“On set giggles!!” the actor wrote in the caption of the family home movie. “Don’t forget, @grandhotelabc premieres June 17th!”

She then added a palm tree emoji to her post as well as a sunshine emoji. Longoria also attached the hashtags #GrandHotel and #BabyBaston as she treated her millions of fans to the cute mother/son moment.

And it seems as though her followers definitely appreciated getting a glimpse at their growing bond, as the comments section of the video was flooded with sweet messages from fans.

“Just soo adorable nothing cuter than hearing a little baby laugh,” one fan told Eva alongside a number of heart emojis. Another agreed by writing, “Nothing like the laugh of a child. It’s the sweetest sound.”

A third wrote on Instagram after seeing the video, which already has more than 821,000 views and more than 142,000 likes in less than 24 hours, “So sweet my gosh.”

Longoria has given fans a few insights into her new life as a mom over the past six months, and even most recently shared how she’s been getting her body back in shape after welcoming Santiago with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston back in June.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Eva proudly showed off her post-baby body in a black strapless swimsuit while soaking up the sun by the pool.

She even joked that she was throwing her arms up the air to slimline her figure a little, though there’s no doubting that the actor was looking stunning as she spent some time outdoors.

As for how she’s been adjusting to life as a new mom, Eva told Entertainment Tonight back in August – just seven weeks after giving birth to her first child – that her son is “a dream.”

“It’s been [seven] weeks, he’s seven weeks old, and I’ve been with him day and night, not working for seven weeks and it’s been the best seven weeks of my life,” she said at the time. “I just miss him so much.”

“He’s a dream, and he’s such a good baby,” Longoria continued last year. “He’s just been so easy, so sweet, we’ve been really lucky, he’s super healthy. It’s just been great.”