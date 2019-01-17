Betty White Celebrates Her 97th Birthday As The ‘Golden Girls’ Actress Marks A Career That Spans Eight Decades

Today national treasure Betty White celebrates her 97th birthday, and along the way, she’s picked up plenty of wisdom and tips for living life, creating a career that doesn’t stop, and enjoying it all.

According to a report from ABC 13, for the legendary The Golden Girls actress, age is merely a number, and she enjoys living a full life as an older woman. “Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind,” White said. “Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won’t live long enough to find out about, but I’m still curious about them.”

One of the ways White likes to enjoy life and stay healthy during her almost century-long life is making sure she laughs each day. Her favorite type of jokes is a bit off color. “I like bawdy humor,” White said, adding, “I love bawdy humor, but not dirty humor.” The actress does not take herself too seriously and works to find the humor in her everyday life.

Throughout her life, White has married three times, according to Fox 13. Her longest marriage was to Allen Ludden with whom she shared three stepchildren. They were married from June 14, 1963-June 9, 1981, and were parted by his death. Before that relationship, she married Lane Allen 1947 and divorced him in 1949, and then married and divorced Dick Barker in 1945.

Fans of The Golden Girls may know that the show initially offered White the role of Blanche Devereaux. However, she ended up accepting the role of Rose Nyland and never looked back. She portrayed Rose until the show’s end in 1992. So far, the actress won five of her 21 Primetime Emmy nominations, and one of those she won in 1986 for her work on the iconic show.

A philanthropist, White admitted that she’s stayed in show business for 80 years to pay for her animal business, and she shared a special relationship with the late gorilla Koko, who could speak sign language. The former Hot In Cleveland actress wrote a touching tribute last summer upon hearing that Koko had passed, according to Page Six.

At 97, White does not take life or success for granted. She said that people “have a tendency to complain rather than celebrating who we are.” She keeps her mindset positive which leaves her open to receive more good things and appreciate the things that are right in life. Additionally, White does not hold onto her anger or anyone else’s and chooses joy.

People say that Betty White is the only person Chuck Norris is afraid of, and it’s easy to see why. Inquisitr wishes her the happiest of birthdays and continued health, happiness, and success.