‘Bachelor’ Fans Defend Aly Raisman After Demi Burnett Shade

Fans of The Bachelor are pretty ticked off at contestant Demi Burnett’s shade of Colton Underwood’s first love, gymnast Aly Raisman and other women the former football star has dated.

Us Weekly reported that Burnett is aggressively pursuing Underwood and has been very vocal against the women he has been involved with in the past.

“I think Colton will realize he needs a girl in his life that is more bold and confident and will take a bit more of a dominant role,” the interior designer said on the Monday, January 14, episode of the series.

“I think that Colton is looking for a girl that can take charge and take control. Even if he, like, doesn’t know that he’s looking for that, I think that that’s what he needs,” Burnett continued.

She then dropped a bombshell about her feelings for Underwood’s former loves, including the Olympic gymnast.

“I totally think that Colton’s past relationships, they weren’t very aggressive girls, they weren’t very dominant girls and they didn’t work out for him for a reason. I’m the only one who challenges Colton and I excite him and I make him nervous,” Burnett remarked.

Bachelor fans took to Twitter to defend another one of Underwood’s ex-girlfriends, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Raisman dated Underwood from August 2016 to April 2017.

“Um… what does Demi know about his past relationships? publicly both Becca and Aly Raisman are amazing women that challenged him,” said one fan of The Bachelor.

Another fan tweeted, “Aly Raisman is a strong, dominant goddess.”

Rick Rowell / ABC

Raisman stood strong against former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 141 women and sentenced to life in prison in February 2018 for his crimes.

“I think Colton’s past girlfriends were not very dominant girls” – Demi Bitch. Aly Raisman is a strong, dominant goddess. -mic drop- #TheBachelor — Crin (@crinnnnnn) January 15, 2019

During his sentencing, Raisman read a victim impact statement which was powerful and empowering at the same time, explaining to Nassar the ramifications of his actions against her fellow gymnasts and the ignorance of those who knew of his assaults but chose to do nothing.

Raisman also gave an empowering speech at the ESPY Awards in July while standing alongside other sexual assault survivors.

Um…what does Demi know about his past relationships? publicly both Becca and Aly Raisman are amazing women that challenged him. — Bachelor Bestie???? (@AlwaysBach) January 15, 2019

Underwood spoke about his relationship with Raisman during his appearance on “The Lady Gang” podcast, calling her “his first love” and “worst heartbreak.”

"WE ARE THE FINAL FIVE" oh and one more thing… We're also OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/o9AvtqkeB6 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 10, 2016

“While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship,” he explained. “It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.