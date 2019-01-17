‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss And Her Blondest Hair Yet

She's preparing for a summer 2019 wedding.

Brittany Cartwright looked a bit different during Tuesday night’s girls-only appearance with the Vanderpump Rules cast on Watch What Happens Live.

In addition to showing off her pre-wedding weight loss efforts, the reality star and fiancé of Jax Taylor put a new hair color on display.

As she showed off a ton of cleavage in a yellow wrap dress with a slit up the front, Cartwright wore her long hair down and showed off her new, much chunkier blonde highlights.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Cartwright added blonde highlights to her previously brown hair years ago and ever since, she appears to be steadily getting more and more blonde as time goes on. So, when it comes to her upcoming wedding with Taylor, she could potentially be a full blonde by the time her special day rolls around.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 last month, fans watched as Taylor popped the question to Cartwright during a lunch date in Malibu, California, at one of his late father’s favorite restaurants, Neptune’s Net. Since then, they have been celebrating their engagement with their co-stars and planning for their summer nuptials in Kentucky.

Below is a full-body photo taken during Brittany Cartwright’s Watch What Happens Live appearance on Tuesday.

Brittany Cartwright appears on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Charles Sykes / Bravo

Brittany Cartwright also shared an image of her weight loss and new hair on her Instagram page, which also included her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana Madix and Lala Kent.

Kent, who dyed her own hair brown last summer, recently went back to blonde.

After ringing in the New Year in Miami with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Brittany Cartwright traveled with the couple to The Bahamas and while there, she told her fans and followers she was looking forward to 2019.

“In 2019 I’m getting MARRIED, I’m turning 30, and I’m going to make this year the best year yet… because ya know what!? We deserve it, and so do all of you!” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy New Year guys! I have a lot of resolutions and I think it’s important to always work on yourself. (That’s one reason I’m posting this photo because I am proud of how much weight I have lost and how healthy and happy I feel!) but I’m still a work in progress and I plan to keep bettering myself each day!”

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.