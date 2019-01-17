Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon Reveals Her Bikini Body At 50 In New Photos

Kelly's showing skin in a number of seriously skimpy bikini photos.

Ex-Real Housewives Of New York City star Kelly Bensimon is showing off her ageless bikini body at 50-years-old in a stunning new vacation snap posted on social media this week. Hitting the sand in France, the reality star proved that she’s certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her toned body as she posed for the camera in several pretty skimpy bikinis.

In a snap she shared with her Instagram fans, Kelly proudly flaunted her seriously flat stomach and long, toned legs while relaxing on a sun lounger at the beach.

The former Bravo TV personality shared a Boomerang video with her followers that showed her gently leaning back as she flaunted her seriously toned middle in a tiny pink bikini.

In the caption, she revealed that the fun two-piece was actually taken from model Elizabeth Hurley’s popular swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Elizabeth often shares her own bikini photos to promote the range.

“Pink is my color,” Bensimon wrote in the caption. “Bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach #bikini #travel #swim #beach #stbarths #style.”

She also revealed in the social media post that she was enjoying some downtime in the sun in Cheval Blanc, St. Barths in France.

But this certainly isn’t the only time Kelly has showed off her bikini body during her most recent European vacation.

Bensimon was also showing off some serious skin in her pretty tiny swimwear in another photo shared to Instagram earlier this week, revealing her tan while wearing a striped bikini top and bottoms with ties on both hips. She also accessorized her beachwear with a long necklace around her neck.

Tagging her location as being Shellona in St. Barths, France, the TV personality joked in the caption that she’d forgotten her sunglasses as she headed across the Atlantic.

“Forgot my sunglasses…,” Kelly wrote alongside the bikini snaps she shared with her thousands of fans, before then adding the hashtags #bikini, #stbarth, #beach, #swim, and #travel.

She also shared a snap of herself posing on the beach in a very revealing nude bikini to her Instagram page, shortly after showing off her assets in a number of plunging one-pieces for a swimwear shoot back in December, as the Inquisitr reported at the time.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kelly’s been very open about how she keeps her body in such amazing shape, admitting that she works hard to stay so toned and healthy at the age of 50.

Per Daily Mail, Bensimon revealed in an Instagram video last October that her daily workout consists of a 20-minute run, 30 squats using 30-pound weights, 10 vinyasas, five backbends, and even a headstand.