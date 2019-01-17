Terror Group Al-Shabaab Blames Donald Trump For Kenyan Hotel Atrocity

Al-Shabaab, the Somali Islamist terrorist group which has admitted carrying out yesterday’s attack on a Kenyan hotel complex which left 21 people dead, including one U.S. citizen, has said they launched the attack because of President Donald Trump.

According to the Daily Mail, an al-Shabaab statement said the attack was “a response to the witless remarks of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his declaration” before adding that the group was targetting Western and Zionist interests worldwide and in support of our Muslim families in Palestine.”

They went on to say that the attack was in part a reaction to the U.S. policy of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.

In response to this statement, a White House National Security Council spokesman said, “[t]his senseless act is a stark reminder of why the United States remains resolved in our fight to defeat radical Islamist terrorism.”

Forty-one-year-old U.S. businessman Jason Spindler was killed in the attack on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi. Spindler, who was from Houston, Texas, was a survivor of the 9/11 terror attack on World Trade Center in 2001. He was the founder and CEO of I-DEV International, a management strategy and investment firm based in Nairobi and had lived in Kenya for the past five years.

Also among the dead was British charity executive Luke Potter, who worked for the Gatsby Charitable Foundation and had previously worked for charity TechnoServe in East Africa and for Unilever.

It emerged yesterday that one of those who faced off with the al-Shabaab attackers in the DusitD2 hotel was an off-duty British special forces officer.

The unnamed man was photographed at the scene wearing combat gear over casual jeans and a purple shirt as well as a balaclava. He entered the hotel alone, armed with a modified colt Canada rifle and a Glock 9mm side weapon as well as a knife. He exchanged several rounds of fire with the terrorists before helping some victims to safety.

It was reported in the Sun that the man was shopping in Nairobi when he heard about the attack and rushed to the scene. He kitted up with equipment in the back of his car and, according to some sources, ” organized the entire operation.”

A source told the paper the man was in Nairobi to train Kenyan special forces.