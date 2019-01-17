‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, January 16: Liam Says ‘Yes’ To Steffy Adopting A Baby

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Florence (Katrina Bowden) tried to ask Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) about the baby’s real mother. When Reese evaded her question, she wanted to know if there was anything she could do to help. He told her that she was already helping Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They agreed that their bank accounts would also benefit from this “win/win” situation.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) visited Liam at the cabin, per She Knows Soaps. He wanted to know if there was anything he could do for him. Liam said that by being there for him, he was already doing something. Liam still could not comprehend why the baby died.

Taylor and Steffy talked about the possibility of her adopting Flo’s baby. Steffy said that she would first need to discuss it with Liam. If he did not agree, she could not go ahead with the private adoption.

When Liam arrived at the cliff house, Steffy told him that she wanted to talk to him about something. She told him that there was an opportunity for her to adopt a baby rather quickly. She said that she would not go ahead if Hope and Liam objected to her adoption.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how Liam had tears in his eyes and said that it was going to be hard to watch Steffy move on with a baby while he had an empty crib at home. He nevertheless told Steffy to move ahead with her plans. He said that he would like to be involved and meet the baby.

Will Spencer (Finnegan George) arrived at his dad’s work. He told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) about how he made money at the school fundraiser. Bill was suitably impressed with Will’s ability to turn a profit. Will relayed that he also had girl troubles. He said that the girl he likes calls him “Moneybags.” Bill made sure that Will understood that people were more important than material things.

Later, Will told his father that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) was a nice guy but that he misses his family. Bill told him that they were still a family unit and that he will always love him. Will thanked Dollar Bill.

Taylor called Reese and told him that Steffy was interested in adopting Flo’s baby. Reese said that he would answer their questions but believed that she would want to take the baby home once she saw her.