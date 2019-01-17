Kato Kaelin Proves He’s A ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Superfan With This Jab At A Self-Evicted Season 1 Contestant

The world's most notorious houseguest cracks a joke about last season's early evictee, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Kato Kaelin knows his Big Brother. The celebrity houseguest, who first made headlines in 1994 as a witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, told Entertainment Tonight he has wanted to be a contestant on the CBS reality show ever since its debut in 2000.

Kaelin, who was recently announced as a cast member on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, also made it clear that he is schooled on past seasons of the show, including last season’s first-ever celebrity-themed edition. In the ET interview, Kaelin even took a jab at Season 1 houseguest Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The former child star, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, famously self-evicted herself from the Celebrity Big Brother house during the second week of competition last winter because she needed to go back to breastfeeding her baby, Ella Grace. Fans of the CBS franchise may recall Keshia’s emotional speech in which she told the other Celebrity Big Brother houseguests that she had to leave the game because her milk supply was getting low.

After the live eviction, Keshia told Entertainment Tonight she knew she had to quit Celebrity Big Brother to take care of her baby’s needs.

“I was ready to stay and fight but my breast milk supply has kind of been getting a little less,” Pulliam told ET at the time. “It’s time for me to make sure that Ella’s OK, ’cause she is my priority.”

One year later, Kato Kaelin is recalling Keshia Knight Pulliam’s impromptu exit from the Celebrity Big Brother game, telling ET he probably won’t have to self-evict from the house.

“The good news is I’m not lactating, so…” Kaelin quipped.

Kato Kaelin has already said he has a plan on how to win the Celebrity Big Brother game. In a video clip posted by CBS, the houseguest said he plans to win because he is actually going to play the game, and he also vowed to make all of the other contestants “love” him.

.@Kato_Kaelin is ready to secure his status as the OG Houseguest on this season of #BBCeleb. pic.twitter.com/vmAHT18dxQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 15, 2019

The other Celebrity Big Brother houseguests, which include Natalie Eva Marie, Ryan Lochte, Joey Lawrence, Lolo Jones, Tom Green, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Jonathan Bennett, Ricky Williams, Dina Lohan, and Anthony Scaramucci will all receive the same paycheck as Kato Kaelin.

TMZ reports the new batch of celebs living in the Celebrity Big Brother house will all receive a starting salary of $100,000 just for entering the house. The Celebrity Big Brother stars will receive thousands more each week they survive an eviction, and one winner will walk away with a grand prize of $250,000 for the three-week stint.

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with a two-night premiere on Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.