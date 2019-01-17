White House Plays Down Donald Trump Health Speculation Saying He Cut Hand Playing With Son Barron

The White House has played down online speculation about the health of President Donald Trump after it was noticed that he has been wearing a band-aid on his hand for the past week.

According to the Daily Mail, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders felt the need to release a statement addressing rumours about his health. The statement explained that, “The President was having fun and joking around with his son Barron and scratched his hand.”

However, the claim that the plaster is a result of bonding time with his twelve year old son has not convinced many internet users, with some even accusing Sanders of lying in her statement.

One Twitter user replied saying, “That’s a lie. He was in the White House for a month. Me thinks he was being treated for something after seeing that band aid. That’s an IV site. By the way, I’ve never seen Trump even hug Barron.”

The plaster was first spotted by eagle-eyed internet users while Trump was being interviewed by Sean Hannity during a visit to the U.S-Mexico border in Texas last Thursday. At the time, blood seemed to be oozing from underneath the plaster. This would seem to undermine suggestions that the cut was as a result of an injury caused playing in the White House.

When the plaster was next sighted on Monday it was clean but has been ever present since. But the suggestion that it was the result of an IV line seemed to be gaining some traction online.

“I’ve had a band-aid in that exact same spot, where an IV was inserted in the back of my hand because they couldn’t get a needle in my arm,” explained one Twitter user. “What drugs are being given to Trump intravenously?”

Despite being the oldest President ever to be inaugurated when he took office in 2017, Donald Trump was given an astonishing certificate of good health by his gastroenterologist, Harold Bornstein, during the election. In September 2016, Bornstein wrote that Trump’s medical test results were ‘astonishingly excellent’ and claimed that he “would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

However, in May 2018, Bornstein admitted to NPR that Trump himself had dictated to him exactly what the letter he penned should state.

Earlier last year, the official Presidential physician, Ronny Jackson, revealed that Trump’s weight was just one pound under what would be considered medically obese.