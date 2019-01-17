Olivia Culpo Flaunts Long Legs In Tiny Shorts While Out In New York City

Olivia Culpo brought her Rhode Island sassiness to New York City during her latest trip to the Big Apple. The model paraded a series of different outfits while out and about in town, all of which she made sure to document on her Instagram page.

Culpo was in NYC to promote her new Express clothing line, and she braved the winter temperatures in a series of daring outfits, including a few that left her toned long legs exposed to the cold. The former Miss Universe took to social media to share a photo of one of her first looks, which consisted of tiny leather shorts paired with lace-up, knee-high heeled boots, as well as a pinstriped white jacket on top of a black turtleneck top with a black belt that cinched at the waist, accentuating her hourglass figure even further.

She posed next to a nearly-empty fridge while holding a bottle of juice in one hand, and joked that even though the fridge was empty, she “still got the juice.” Culpo completed her black-and-white outfit with a small black purse and kept her makeup game pretty simple, opting for some mascara and a nude lipstick shade, while her dark brown locks were styled into a low ponytail.

But that wasn’t her only fashionable look while out and about in the Big Apple. Olivia took to her Insta stories to document all the events she attended, as well as the ensembles she wore. At one point, she posed with a huge billboard of herself in Times Square, claiming she was having a “pinch me” moment. And while attending the launch of her Express x Olivia Culpo collection, she once again swapped clothes and opted for a less formal look — but still kept her long pins out.

The most noticeable change in the 26-year-old’s look was her hair, which is usually in a short over-the-shoulder sleek bob, but was now super long and worn in a voluminous, wavy style with a mid-part. In her Insta stories, Olivia said that it was the “biggest hair” she had ever sported. For the evening event, she wore a black top and matching shorts while drawing attention to her tanned legs, and she added a pop of color to the look with a long, neon orange-and-pink jacket, as well as matching orange pumps and a shoulder purse of the same color, as reported by the Daily Mail. The Rhode Island-native mingled with fans and looked happy to pose for the cameras while proudly showcasing her collection.

On her Instagram, she explained that her new fashion line featured all sized from 00 to 18 (XXS to XXL), and prices range between $34.90 and $138 a piece.