Brandi Glanville Responds To Backlash After Flashing Her Rear In Bare Butt 10-Year Challenge Photo

The reality star calls out her haters after she shares a cheeky challenge pic.

Brandi Glanville put her own spin on the 10-Year Challenge that is making the rounds on social media, but not all of her followers appreciated it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum received backlash after showing off her toned behind in a thong as she compared her booty to what it looked like 10 years ago.

Brandi Glanville’s new 10-Year Challenge Instagram pic, which you can see below, is a major departure from other celebs’ posts which have included awkward high school snaps and bad hair throwbacks. In her challenge photo, Brandi flashes her toned present-day derriere as she models a snakeskin thong bodysuit. Hanging on a wall behind Brandi in the pic is a framed photo of her bare butt as she posed nude while holding an American flag in a photo taken a decade ago.

The 46-year-old reality star captioned the comparison pic with: “‘Ok so I’ve had 2 kids butt here is my #10yearchallenge after one kid upper right and after 2 kids & a decade now.”

While Glanville, who has two sons – Mason, 15, and Jake, 11 – with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, received plenty of praise from fans who think she looks amazing, the Bravo veteran was also hit with a string of nasty comments on the post. Some commenters asked the star what her sons and their teen friends think of her bare booty photo, while others accused Brandi of being “thirsty.”

You can see Brandi Glanville’s NSFW 10-Year Challenge photo below.

Of course, Brandi Glanville did not take the attacks laying down. The outspoken RHOBH alum later posted to Twitter to call out her haters and defend her cheeky photo.

“I don’t understand the problem with me as a mother of 2 in her mid 40’s posting a non pornographic picture of my a**!!!” Brandi wrote. “Wow the MEANGIRL backlash is REAL!!! I’m a mom& a sexual person. I’m not dead & I’m proud of my body. Haters get over it!”

Brandi Glanville’s Twitter post was greeted with support as fans said the haters are just jealous.

“They’re just mad cause they don’t look as good as you! If you’re confident, and happy, that’s all that matters!” one fan wrote.

“If my a** looked like that, I would sure as hell be posting it EVERYWHERE,” another follower added.

Brandi Glanville stepped away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5, but she is set to appear on the hit reality show’s upcoming ninth season, which premieres Feb. 12 on Bravo.