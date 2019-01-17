Camille Kostek Shows Off Busty Assets In Sexy New Instagram Video

Camille Kostek is social media’s girl next door, with her makeup-free selfies and her hilarious home dance videos. And she’s proved her relatability once again in a new video she posted to her Instagram page just after going to the hairstylist.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a clip of herself with her 373,000 followers, in which she’s seen goofing around and showing off her new hairstyle while smiling broadly to the camera and putting on a little dance move. In the video, Camille is wearing a black button-up short sleeve blouse with a deep neckline that put her ample cleavage on display. She opted for minimal makeup, wearing only some mascara and a nude lipstick shade, and she paired the look with a delicate necklace. Her signature blonde locks are the star of the clip, bringing an extra glow to her already gorgeous face.

“Me in every mirror I pass after a hair appointment with @eshbeverlyhills WHO DOESN’T LOVE A FRESH DO?” she said in the caption. The song “Thief” by Ookay is heard playing in the background while Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, who used to be a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, poses up a storm in front of the mirror and proudly shows off her freckles. Camille tagged a hair salon in Los Angeles, where she appears to be currently at after spending the weekend in Malibu, California, supporting an organization that helps families and residents affected by the recent devastating fires that ravaged the area.

She also made sure to make the most of her time in L.A., hitting the town and going for a fun night out with friends. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to document her antics in the City of Angels, sharing a couple of pics of herself rocking a sexy outfit that consisted of a black crop top and black pants with cut-outs on the side, showing off her toned stomach and curvy figure. Camille completed the look with a bubble-gum pink jacket and styled her hair into a low bun, and later on posted a video of herself dancing the night away and shaking her booty at a club, adding her signature #nevernotdancing hashtag.

She also went out a second time in a row, this time sporting a 60s-style bright orange top with camo-patterned pants and a pair of white Nike sneakers for maximum comfort on the dance floor, where she once again made sure to flaunt her hourglass figure while putting on some extremely sensual dance moves.