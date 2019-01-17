Emily Ratajkowski Shares Risqué Photo That’s Heating Up Instagram

In order to look that terrific, you'd think this model follows a strict diet, but it turns out she just has an amazing metabolism.

Photographer Renell Medrano captured an incredibly revealing shot of model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 27, that has social media abuzz.

Ratajkowski’s last few shots have been of her latest appearance at the big modeling show where she strutted down the catwalk dripping in gold jewelry and wearing a lingerie-like dress. She also posed provocatively in a gorgeous dress for the cover of GQ Australia that dipped daringly low, revealing more than just a slice of cleavage.

A barely-there bright red bikini shows off her lean physique, while in another photo, she covers up her top assets and pouts at the camera clearly topless. The latest Instagram photo shows Ratajkowski barefoot, her toes peeking out from underneath incredibly baggy black pinstripe trousers.

The matching suit jacket is wide open and she is shirtless underneath. Her hair is slicked back from her face, showing off her strong jawline and high cheekbones. She’s crouching in the corner of a room with dark hardwood flooring beneath her feet.

The photo definitely has an artistic feel to it, showcasing the photographer’s amazing talent. Ratajkowski’s followers were stunned by the serene photo. Jay Host paid her a compliment.

“Emily you are the queen of fashion,” Host wrote.

Fans proclaimed it was “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” “sensational,” and “breathtaking.”

Instagrammer @alexgrieb24 had a bit of fun with Ratajkowski’s post.

“Very business casual, but could potentially get in trouble with HR going in barefoot,” Greib posted.

With a naturally gorgeous appeal, Ratajkowski began modeling at age 14 and was signed by Ford Models. When she wasn’t busy with photo shoots, Ratajkowski switched gears and appeared in Robin Thicke’s music video “Blurred Lines.” She also appeared on Nickelodeon, iCarly, and in the thriller Gone Girl.

Livestrong recently disclosed just what Ratajkowski eats in a day in order to stay so beautifully lanky with voluptuous curves. It turns out she’s blessed with terrific genes and a marvelous metabolism. Jealous!

“Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar.

It turns out that a kouign-amann is a French pastry similar to a caramelized croissant, and has been described as “the fattiest pastry in all of Europe” by the New York Times.

After filling up on all those calories at breakfast, Ratajkowski switches gears at lunchtime and dines on something healthier, such as a salad or a sandwich, even when she’s on set.

“If I’m on set, I’ll have catering, but I’m well behaved with that stuff,” she said. “It’s easy to go crazy, they know how to feed you.”

A native of England, Ratajkowski quickly adjusted to enjoying American food while growing up in San Diego. She admits she loves turmeric and beet juices.

Dinner is for being social, so she enjoys dining out at quaint restaurants or ordering takeout from a favorite place. She loves sushi, Southern cuisine, and pizza, but still manages to stay so fit and gorgeous!