Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Levante UD Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch 2nd Leg Online

Barcelona face elimination from the Copa Del Rey for the first time in five years when they face fellow La Liga side Levante in a Round of 16 second-leg match, down 2-1.

A potentially dramatic all-La Liga clash closes out the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, when the top side in Spain, FC Barcelona — who are also the four-years-running defending Cup holders — host 12th-place Levante UD just one week after the Valencians inflicted a shocking, first-leg defeat on the 30-time tournament winners, as the BBC reported, putting Barcelona at serious risk of crashing out of the 116-year-old domestic cup competition prior to the final for the first time since 2013, in a game that will live stream from the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Levante UD Copa del Rey second-leg Round of 16 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, January 17, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The game will not be available to live stream in the United Kingdom, but in the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can check out the Blaugrana vs. Granotas live stream starting at 4:30 a.m.on Friday morning on Friday, January 18.

But trailing on aggregate 2-1, Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde is taking no chances, according to Marca.com, giving many of his team’s top stars their Copa del Rey 2018/2019 debuts in the match — including the league-leading goal-scoring combination of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who have compiled an astonishing 37 goals between them across all competitions — but have yet to see action in Barcelona’s first three Copa del Rey contests.

A win or draw propels Levante — led by Spanish striker Roger Marti and his eight goals, per Soccerway — into the quarterfinals, and would likely go down as one of the top upsets in any domestic Spanish competition in recent memory.

But playing at home with an away goal in the bank and both Messi and Suarez on the pitch, Barcelona enter the game as heavy favorites to take both the match and the two-legged tie, according to Goal.com, moving on to the quarterfinals and continuing their campaign for record 31st Cup.

Barcelona superstar strip pair Lionel Messi (l) and Luis Suarez (r) are set to make their 2018/2019 Copa del Rey debuts on Thursday. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Levante UD Copa Del Rey second-leg Round of 16 clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Barca-Levante match live stream for free.

In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Barcelona-Levante Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Levante UD, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Levante UD may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.