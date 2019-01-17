‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: A New Name Thrown Into The Ring As Unicorn’s Identity

The Masked Singer aired its third episode of the season on Wednesday night, and a brand new name was thrown into the ring for the possible identity of the unicorn.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while many fans believed the unicorn to be someone such as Paris Hilton or Tori Spelling, brand new clues given this week have fans questioning their initial guesses and wondering whether model/actress Denise Richards might be the woman behind the white dress and mask.

During the clue package, the unicorn revealed that she had previously lost her confidence after she lost her “sheen,” having everyone on the panel believe that she could be referencing actor Charlie Sheen, who has been quite the playboy in his long Hollywood career, which has included a marriage to Denise Richards.

She also mentioned “model” behavior, leading fans to believe that she was previously a model, as Richards was in the past before going on to star in films such as Starship Troopers, Wild Things, Scary Movie 3, Valentine, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and more.

In the clues, the unicorn also revealed that she was “going for the gold,” which led some of the judges to wonder if the singer was perhaps a former Olympian, such as a gymnast. However, when asked after her performance if she ever did gymnastics, the unicorn revealed that she only did so in the bedroom.

While the panel seems to be very stumped about who the unicorn may be, her performance of Britney Spears’ “Oops, I Did it Again” did seemingly prove once and for all that the person under the mask is not a professional singer.

Yet, the unicorn was not voted off the show. Instead, the man behind the deer mask was deemed the most worthy to go home on Wednesday night, and take off his costume to reveal his face to the world.

The deer was revealed to be former NFL star and two-time league MVP Terry Bradshaw, who was eliminated after singing a Florida Georgia Line hit tune. Terry revealed that singing on the masked competition was harder than most things he’s done in his life, including playing football at the highest level, and thanked the judges and audience for voting him off of the show.

During the episode, the lion, peacock, and monster also performed for the second time, and all three earned high praise from the judges.

Fans can see if the unicorn is Denise Richards by watching The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on FOX.