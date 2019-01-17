‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Think They Have The Peacock’s Identity Locked In

The Masked Singer is delighting fans across the nation, and viewers can not stop wagering their guesses about who is behind all of the sensational costumes on the show, including one of the most vibrant and talented contestants, the peacock.

According to Entertainment Tonight, after the peacock took the stage for his first performance, fans began to speculate about who could be the man behind the mask, and many believed they had it figured out.

Clues such as being a child entertainer, a friendship with Michael Jackson, and spending time in Las Vegas had fans thinking of singers, actors, and magicians. In his clue package, the contestant is even holding a dog statue, which led many fans to put the pieces together to believe that Donny Osmond is, in fact, the peacock.

During his second performance, a photo of screaming fans quickly whizzed by the screen as the peacock revealed he started his entertainment role at a young age, and was even a little teeny bopper when he began to hit it big. He later said he moved on to more dramatic roles, and that he has reincarnated his career many times.

Osmond comes from a big, famous family, and has been in the business for a long time. He also sang a famous song titled Puppy Love as a teenager, and has done many different things in his career, such as a stint on Dancing With the Stars.

In addition, the peacock also revealed to fans on Wednesday night’s episode that he planned to face his crippling fear of heights by performing on a lifted stage, even though his masked hindered him from seeing much of anything.

In the past, Donny has revealed that he has a very big fear of heights, as Osmond has previously revealed his struggle with fear and anxiety.

The judges once again praised the peacock’s performance, and there were many guesses to his identity such as Neil Patrick Harris, magician David Copperfield, singer Tom Jones, and more. David Hasselhoff’s name was even thrown around during the show. However, fans still seem to think that Donny is by far the front runner to be the man behind the blue costume.

“I have really stumped the panel,” the peacock says after his second performance, adding that he’s feeling very confident, and that he plans to continue to strut his stuff right through the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.