Justin Theroux And Elizabeth Hurley Are Not Dating, Despite Tabloid Reports

Justin Theroux and Elizabeth Hurley have been igniting romance rumors recently and several tabloids have speculated that the two actors may have become an item. It all started after they were spotted together last week at the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix and at a cocktail party the night before racing day.

Hollywood Life reports that Theroux and Hurley were seen heading to the E-Prix together. They also posed for photos together and Hurley posted one of them on her Instagram, as part of a series of snaps. HL writes that they were also seen chatting while Theroux enjoyed a drink.

But while photos showed the actors looking very chummy, Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that there’s no romance between the two.

As Gossip Cop points out, there’s a chance that they may have both been paid to attend the events. They also weren’t spotted together at any other occasion in Marrakesh outside of the E-Prix. Some might claim that the actors have decided to keep their new romance low-key, out of the glaring eye of the press. But the celebrity news fact-checker also reports that one of their sources in Theroux’s camp told them that the rumors of a relationship are untrue.

Justin was famously once married to Jennifer Aniston. The two announced their split in February of last year via a joint statement.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the statement read. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

In a subsequent interview with the New York Times, Theroux admitted that the breakup was heartbreaking because his and Aniston’s friendship had changed forever.

“It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” Theroux said to the Times.

In the months since his split from Aniston, Justin Theroux has been romantically linked to Alexa Chung, Aubrey Plaza, Petral Collins, Laura Harrier, and Angelina Jolie among others.

As for Elizabeth Hurley, she told the Daily Mail that she was “seeing someone” last year, but didn’t divulge any details about him.

“‘I am seeing someone at the moment but I’m fairly private about that sort of stuff,” she said.

She was previously in a relationship with Australian cricketer Shane Warne and was marred to Indian textile heir Arun Nayar. She also has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship with U.S. businessman Steve Bing.