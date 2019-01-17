Jonah Hill Opens Up About Practicing Jiu Jitsu & Being Bullied In High School

On Tuesday, Jonah Hill revealed via an Instagram post that he has been practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu, a martial art that emphasizes ground fighting. At the same time, the actor opened up about being bullied as a teenager and the resulting trauma, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In the photo, the 35-year-old comedy star looked better and thinner as ever as he posed on a mat wearing blue traditional jiu jitsu gear, with his bleach blonde curls and beard looking rugged. In the caption, Hill said that he began his practice two months ago and has been vigorously training in four to five sessions per week.

The actor went on to explain how his love for the art form blossomed.

“In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitzu used to beat the sh** out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up,” Hill wrote.

Despite his poor experience with the art in high school, Hill admitted that he did secretly develop an appreciation for it. The Maniac star explained that trying jiu jitsu is just one step in his plan to get past his trauma, calling it a waste of time to dwell on the events of the past.

“At 35, I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager,” he said.

Hill received his first stripe on Tuesday, but only after “getting his a** kicked by 12-year-olds” in his first week, he joked.

“I know it sounds corny but it’s pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you’d never think you’d be able to do,” Hill concluded.

The actor has received nothing but support from fans in the comments section, Buzz reported. Many congratulated him for his discovery, while others encouraged him to continue his practice and told stories of their own successes with Brazilian jiu jitsu.

“It’s posts like this that truly help people more than anyone could ever realize. Thank you for sharing,” one person wrote.

In October, Hill revealed that he struggled with body image issues as he entered adulthood, according to People. But he is now embracing his insecurities. Hill recently made his directorial debut with the drama-comedy Mid-90s in 2018, which is based on his childhood.

He also curated an issue of A24’s magazine, in which he asked fellow celebrities and close friends to open up about their own childhood insecurities and how they overcame their struggles.