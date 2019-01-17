‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Bikini In Sexy Instagram Photo

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to grabbing the attention of her sizeable social media following, and her latest snapshot is bound to set hearts aflutter, as well as inspire a bit of jealousy for those who catch a glimpse.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, Pelas posted a stunning bikini photo, which has garnered the adoration from her many fans and followers.

In this particular picture, she is seen standing against a white backdrop — the lack of any notable imagery only serves to draw the viewer’s eyes towards Pelas and her swimsuit. Her platinum blonde locks are curled in front of her shoulders, and by the looks of how her hair has settled, it looks like the model recently had her hair blown out.

Speaking of her swimsuit, the bodacious former Playboy Playmate is rocking a red and white bikini, which is barely able to contain Pelas’ ample assets, which are fighting to escape and burst forth from their garment prison. Looking straight towards the camera, Lindsey is staring directly at the photographer with a sensual and somewhat serious look. The photo’s caption suggests that the photo was taken by Martin “Depict” Murillo, a photographer and graphic designer based out of Los Angeles, California.

With regards to makeup, the buxom blonde has contoured her face, with perfectly primped eyebrows, nude lipstick, and dark mascara, lending a bold and professional look to the model.

Lindsey Pelas’ latest Instagram picture has been a big hit with her social media followers. At the time of writing, the photo has only been live for just over four hours and has attracted over 65,000 likes, with over 900 comments to boot.

Despite only being 27-years-old, Pelas has kept busy with her career. In the past, she has modeled for Maxim, GQ, Glamour, and Playboy, having been named the Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month for May 2014. Her modeling career kicked off back in 2013 with multiple shoots for Playboy. Pelas has also grown a rather large social media following, with over 8.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

In an interview with Husskie, Pelas dished about her successful career, explaining how her annual swimsuit calendar has been one of her biggest accomplishments to date.

“Producing my annual swimsuit calendar the last 2 years has definitely been my highlight! I really got a taste for business this way. Creating a product from scratch, fully producing it, and marketing and selling it has been a great achievement. I’m really proud that I did it by myself!” Pelas stated.