Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Puts Full Booty On Display In See-Through Red Thong

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford has a knack for putting her curvaceous body on display in new and creative ways that wow her fans, and a snap posted to her account on Wednesday is no different. Ratchford gave her fans a full on view of her ample booty by splaying herself on a table while she spooned herself some heaps of Nutella.

For the picture, a see-through thong was front and center as Ratchford propped herself up on the counter, and contorted her body to show off her curvy backside. The underwear set, which perfectly matched the bra she wore in a red lace, left little to the imagination. She used a spatula and a jar of Nutella for a prop, and teasingly stared away from the camera so a portion of her buxom chest was visible.

The Maxim model wore her dark hair in long, loose curls that fell over one side of her body. She wore a shimmering gold eye shadow that brought out the unique shade of green in her eyes. The glamour model also rocked contouring to highlight her flawless features, and a nude lip that made her plump pout stand out.

Ratchford has spent this week flaunting her gorgeous assets on her social media platforms. Yesterday, the Esquire model showed off her entire body in a skimpy, hot pink lingerie set. The lacy number gave her 8.8 million followers a glimpse of her alluring body, and her abundant cleavage was the focal point of the shot.

The skimpy garb barely covered her most delicate assets, and she took it up another notch by playfully tugging at the string of her thong, accentuating her toned legs. Her admirers could just slightly make out a hint of her fuchsia stilettos peeking through between her legs.

For that snap, Ratchford went full on hair and makeup, and went for a smokey eye shadow that gave her mossy eyes a pop. She chose a darker color lipstick, and wore some heavy bronzer that gave the photo a glamorous vibe.

Eagle-eyed fans of the social media starlet know that she’ll often post some racy pics to her Instagram story, too. On Wednesday, Ratchford uploaded a few racy shots, but the last in the series truly showed off how creative she can get with her sultry fashion choices. The picture collage showed off several angles of a matte black lingerie set, which featured a sports bra like top and a thong bottom. The highlight, however, was the laced-up thigh high stockings she wore, which roped around her legs in a series of strings that connected to the garter on her underwear.

As always, Ratchford knows how to work the camera to give her adoring followers the crowd pleasures they have come to know from the gorgeous model.