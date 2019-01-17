Julianne Hough Goes Raw And Makeup-Free For 10-Year Challenge On Instagram

Move over Tide Pods and Bird Box. For better or for worse, the 10-year challenge is making waves, becoming the first mainstream internet phenomenon of the year.

To be fair, this specific internet fad hardly lives up to its name, in the sense that it’s not all that challenging in the first place. For those who don’t know, the 10-year challenge is pretty straightforward — all one has to do is post a picture of themselves from 2009, and right next to it, post a picture of themselves from this year. As Vox mentions, the challenge goes by a handful of names, including the How Hard Did Aging Hit You Challenge, the Glow Up Challenge, and the 2009 vs. 2019 Challenge.

Whatever name it may go by, the “challenge” is — frankly — a way to post about how attractive one is, how attractive one was, or, for some, how attractive they’ve remained over the past 10 years. As Vox details, there isn’t anything particularly new about the 10-year challenge. In fact, it’s been floating around the internet for years, albeit with different names and forms, including Throwback Thursdays and Flashback Fridays.

Still, that hasn’t stopped celebrities and social media enthusiasts alike from sharing old and new pics from themselves, and Julianne Hough is no exception.

Taking to Instagram just a few hours ago — at the time of writing — the two-time Dancing with the Stars champion posted her take on the 10-year challenge. Unlike most other celebrities, who took the time to pose for a pixel-perfect shot, Hough opted for a more candid look, with her recent photo devoid of makeup or any other de-aging products. Hough’s untouched snapshot is a 180-degree turn from her 10-year-old photo, which shows off the dancer and actress with a fake tan and bleach blonde hair.

“You gotta start somewhere I guess… Bleach blonde hair, fake tan, all the make up [sic], sequins galore, basically ‘trying’ to look 10 years older. Isn’t that funny how we are always trying to look older when we are young?! The past 10 years have been all about removing the idea of who I thought I was supposed to be, and uncovering the essence of who I am. I’ve learned how to just be me. My natural, raw, unapologetic self. #10YearChallenge,” Hough captioned the photo.

While Hough’s take on the internet fad is certainly more down to earth, her fans couldn’t get enough of her honesty. At the time of writing, the photo has accrued more than 200,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

“Gorgeous gal inside and out. Thanks for the inspiration,” one user wrote. “You’re my favorite person! Love your spirit and authenticity!” chimed in another.

Later this year, fans will be able to catch Julianne Hough in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology television series which is set to debut on Netflix.