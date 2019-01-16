Bar Refaeli Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In 10-Year Challenge Post On Instagram

Bar Refaeli shared bikini photos of herself now and then for the 10-year challenge on Instagram. The photo of herself from before shows her on the cover of Sports Illustrated, as she sported a light pink-and-yellow string bikini as she flaunted her curves. In the photo, young Bar tugged at her bikini bottoms so that her left hip was exposed. The newer photo, on the other hand, shows the model wearing a small black bikini as she joked in the captions that she’s “learned how to tie my underwear better since.” In both images, she wore her hair down. The model is 33-years-old now and looking as great as ever, with fans letting her know that “Gorgeous and getting better” and “Still Beautiful and I still think you’re the 8th wonder of the World!”

Other recent posts by Bar show her working out, including Stories where she did exercises from a suspended contraption at Tom Ertenzer Studio. Plus, she shared a couple more pictures from when she was younger, including a bikini photo where she sported a pink ensemble with black lace accents. Another post was of her in a bright blue mini dress as she leaned against a clear railing.

And the 10-year challenge isn’t the only post where Refaeli has given fans a sneak peek at her younger years. She shared a photo of herself with her hair in braids, as she sported a simple gray t-shirt and what looks like no makeup.

The model has a following of over 2.7 million fans on Instagram, and she previously discussed with Elle the evolution in paparazzi since social media became mainstream.

“I think once social media came into our lives, it made things much easier. Paparazzi used to take pictures of me all the time going into the gym, and wait for me outside. Now I take a picture from inside the gym and post it, so it’s not as interesting to see me walking the street than to see me doing the actual exercise and sweating while I’m working out. I really think it changed the lives of public figures.”

Refaeli also added that “You can control it… It’s inside your home, it’s private, it’s more personal, but you can also control the content.” With that being said, the model is obviously not afraid to let fans into her personal life, as she shares a mix of professional photos from shoots mixed with personal snaps from everyday life.