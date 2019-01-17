Meghan Markle’s Blossoming Baby Bump Hugged By Sparkling Navy Gown

Meghan Markle displayed pure elegance on Wednesday evening as she attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem at Royal Albert Hall in London with Prince Harry. The Duchess donned a beautiful maternity gown that flaunted her growing baby bump, which Kensington Palace shared a photo of on Instagram.

The photo, which currently has over 90,000 likes, showed the Duchess of Sussex in a stunning sequined, floor-length Roland Mouret evening gown which featured a ruffled leg slit and three-quarter-length sleeves. The dress reportedly costs about £3,400.

Meghan completed the look with black Stuart Weitzman strappy heels, a black satin Givenchy clutch, and a gold bracelet that once belonged to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, Today reported. Her dark hair was pulled into a sleek bun and she wore red lipstick.

Harry matched his lovely wife in a navy suit as they spoke to some of the cast members before taking their seats for the show.

The event was organized to raise money for Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, which “supports vulnerable children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa,” according to Kensington Palace.

Sentebale was founded in 2006 by the Duke of Sussex with the help of Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity’s work is largely done across Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi.

Meghan mentioned earlier this week that the sex of their baby will be kept a surprise to its parents. However, royal fans are suggesting that the Duchess is not only aware of her child’s sex, but is hinting at the answer through the color of her clothing! Since announcing her pregnancy, Meghan has been spotted on several outings wearing greens and blues, according to E! News. Wednesday’s navy gown is just the latest example.

The Duchess wore another navy blue dress to the Christmas service over the holidays and a baby blue gown to a reception and State Dinner in Fiji. She has rarely been seen in “feminine” colors, such as shades of pink, which the exception of the pink and purple outfit she wore earlier this week as a tribute to Princess Diana.

Just hours before the sophisticated event on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Duchess visited pet charity Mayhew, which she became a patron of last week, People reported. According to Kensington Palace, Mayhew works “to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally.”

Mayhew seeks innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need by educating the public and offering preventative veterinary care. The Duchess met several pets and their owners and learned of the ways in which Mayhew’s animal welfare officers support the animals. In addition, she met Mayhew’s international team and learned about the charity’s dog therapy program.