Peeping Tom Receives Whooping By NFL Dad Who Discovers Him Outside Daughter’s Bedroom Window

The former Tennessee Titan tackled the man whose mug shot tells the rest of the story.

When former Tennessee Titans football player Tony Beckham stepped out of his Wellington, Florida, home at 6:40 a.m. to head off to work, he noticed movement at the side of his house. What he saw sickened and infuriated him instantly.

Beckham spied a man crouched in some bushes alongside the home. He was peering in the window and had his hands in his pants, reported CBS12. The man, Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, was intensely staring into Beckham’s 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window.

“I waited for a second and I looked again,” Beckham told WPBF. “And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ I thought I was getting ‘Punk’d.'”

Beckham said he yelled at the man who then tried to flee the scene — but the man did not get very far. There’s no outrunning this former NFL player who tackled him to keep Cassidy from taking off.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham said.

Beckham’s wife, Amanda, came outside and found her husband pinning Cassidy down on the ground and she called police.

Former NFL player beats up man allegedly peeping into daughter's bedroom at Florida home: https://t.co/1piu8FrWWl pic.twitter.com/kCASHxTen7 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 16, 2019

A deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and reported that he arrived to find two men engaged in a scuffle.” As he exited his vehicle, Beckham informed the deputy what Cassidy had been up to.

Cassidy claimed he was not peeping into any windows or doing anything else for that matter. He alleged that he was walking around after his vehicle had broken down in the area, according to the arrest report.

His mug shot shows Cassidy sporting a black eye and bruises. He ended up with multiple broken bones in his face.

“I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him,” Beckham said. “Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

Within a few hours of the incident, Amanda Beckham had replaced the blinds in her home with darker ones in the hopes of preventing anything else like this from happening again.

“I don’t know if this is his first time coming here or if he’s been here before or where he’s seen us or how he picked us out,” she said. “But it’s scary.”

Tony Beckham believed this wasn’t the first time for Cassidy.

“If he was that brave to do it right here, I know this is not the first time he’s done this,” he said.

Cassidy was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old.