Kourtney Kardashian Pulls Down Dress To Show Off Cleavage In Sexy Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off some skin in a sexy new photograph. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post the racy picture with an interesting caption.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen wearing a skimpy black dress, that is very low cut to show off her ample cleavage. She also pulls down the top of her dress to reveal even more skin to her social media followers.

Kardashian’s dress is very short, which flaunts her lean legs, and she wears a full face of make up, which includes dark lashes and eyebrows, with a shimmering pink color on her lips.

A bronzed glow is seen all over the reality star’s body, and she has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves, which fall over her shoulders. Kourtney also wears a black coat over top, and rocks some white polish on her fingernails.

Kardashian tags Andrew Fitzsimmons as the stylist who created her hair style, and Wendi Miyake as her make up artist behind the glam look. In the caption of the photo, Kourt talks about courage, calling it a “love affair” with things that are unknown.

Kourtney’s interesting caption comes just after it was reported that Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is ready to propose to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Disick is rumored to be planning to propose to Richie any day now, and Kris Jenner is begging Scott to allow Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras to film the proposal, and Kourtney is said to be torn about the alleged impending engagement.

“Obviously, Kourtney is put off by this, but she is happy for them. She could have married Scott 1,000 times if she wanted to. But she is done with him,” the source told Radar Online of Kardashian’s feelings about the situation.

“[Scott] is in the best headspace he has been in for over a decade now and is an active part of their kids lives, which is all that Kourtney ever wanted,” the insider added.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, with her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Kourt revealed that if Scott and Sofia were to get engaged that she would react by telling the pair congratulations.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and the rest of the family when the reality show returns for a new season later this year.