Baby In Car Seat Tumbles Out Of Moving Vehicle Into Traffic

A truck driver following behind the mom's vehicle stopped in the nick of time.

Chad “Cheddar” Mock was cruising along a busy Minnesota street when he rounded a corner and couldn’t believe what happened right in front of his vehicle.

Thankfully, his dashcam captured the entire ordeal. Mock was driving in Mankato when a black four-door car harrowingly pulled out in front of him. Undeterred, Mock kept cruising along at a safe pace of 18 miles an hour, according to his dash cam.

As he maneuvered the bend in the road, something pink and black goes flying out of the tan sedan in front of him. It was a car seat!

Even more shocking was that a little girl wearing a pink coat was strapped into that car seat. The vehicle continued on and Mock slammed on the brakes. He leaped out of his truck and ran up to the car seat. He flagged down oncoming traffic so the motorist wouldn’t hit the child as she laid there on the center line.

Another motorist dashes out onto the road to assess the situation with Mock, then they are joined by a third person. A minivan roars up and a map hops out to see what on earth is going on. Mock picked up the car seat with the baby strapped in it and carried her off to the side of the road and out of harm’s way.

BABY FALLS OUT OF CAR: Dash cam video captured the moment a baby in a car seat fell out of moving vehicle. DETAILS: https://t.co/k5NELdzAOk pic.twitter.com/erLBsbsf8d — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 15, 2019

“If it didn’t happen in front of me I’d never have believed it,” Mock wrote on Facebook where he also shared the video.

“The child was OK. The parents came back. Paramedics and police checked the child out as well. Very lucky.”

The City of Mankato Police said in a release that they were dispatched to a report of a child in the road on Minnesota Street at 11.45 a.m. on Monday.

“A two-year-old child had fallen out from the rear driver’s side of the vehicle driven by the child’s mother,” the police release said.

“The child was examined by public safety and ambulance staff and found not to be injured. A motorist with video footage reported the incident to public safety. The child was properly fastened inside the safety seat; however, the child safety seat was not fastened to the vehicle seat. Charges of child endangerment and child restraint system not fastened are being requested.”

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In September 2018, New Jersey dad Evgeniy Dorman, 41, was charged with child neglect and cruelty charges when his 10-month-old son was discovered unattended and crawling up the middle of a road. A truck driver rescued him from traffic.