History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 18, ‘Baldar’

Lagertha is found, a baby is born, Bjorn gets married, and people die.

A lot happens in the latest episode of Vikings. Not only is Lagertha located, but there is a birth and a wedding. Oh, and plenty of death.

Here’s what happened in Episode 18 (titled “Baldar”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 18 (titled “Baldar”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 18 of Vikings opens with Hvisterk (Marco Ilso) meeting with Olaf the Stout (Steve Berkoff). Things don’t go to plan, though. Not only must he walk naked through the snow in order to meet the leader, but when Hvitserk suggests Olaf join sides with him against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), he ends up being taken prisoner. However, when Hvitserk refuses to side with Olaf and Ivar in order to go raiding in England, it seems that Olaf finally agrees to side with Hvitserk.

In Kattegat, things are grim for Hvitserk’s girlfriend, Thora (Eve Connolly), after it is discovered Ivar’s statue has been damaged. When questioned, Thora doesn’t even deny her involvement and Ivar has her family killed in retaliation. Poor Thora is forced to look on in horror before she is set alight as well.

Freydis (Alicia Agneson) also gives birth in Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5. While the baby is delivered safely and it is announced that it is a boy, it turns out the baby is also disabled.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Ivar then has to make the devastating choice of whether or not to expose the child to the elements, something his own father, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) also had to do many years ago in Vikings. While Ragnar, ultimately, chose to save the life of Ivar, there is no such choice made in this episode of Vikings. Instead, Ivar chooses to leave the child out, exposed to the elements.

He has his reasons, though.

Ivar has lived his whole life as a cripple, and he knows exactly how hard it will be for this child in the world of the Vikings. So, he obviously feels it is the more compassionate choice to make. In addition, he admits to the tiny child that its disability will be a daily reminder that Ivar is not the divine presence that Freydis has been trying to convince him he truly is.

In York, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), after baring his soul to Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) in Episode 17 of Vikings Season 5, has agreed to wed her.

As to be expected, King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is not impressed and questions Gunnhild over her previous pronouncement that she wanted to be queen. She tells Harald that she never specified to which king she wanted to be queen.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Bjorn is also concerned with how things will fare when he and Harald travel to Kattegat. In a conversation, he talks of how Harald has always been jealous of Ragnar and of how he will never be the king of Norway. While it seems like Bjorn is further antagonizing Harald regarding his position and of all that he has lost and doesn’t have yet, it doesn’t seem like Bjorn is doing this blindly.

Meanwhile, in Wessex, viewers discover that Judith (Jennie Jacques) has a lump in her breast and she believes that she is dying. However, this doesn’t stop her from visiting a wise woman.

During her time there Judith finds Lagertha, being held captive by the wise woman. As previous images released by TV Guide showed in the lead up to Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 airing, Lagertha is distressed. She is also having sorts of visions and flashbacks.

For those that were devastated to watch the death of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), this section of Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 will be particularly hard for you. Lagertha has visions of being present during Ragnar’s death, seeing her self, at times, as King Aelle, and at others, as herself as she watches over the dying Ragnar.

Judith rescues Lagertha and brings her back to the royal villa in Wessex where King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) announces he is glad to see her safe return.

Episode 18 of Vikings also sees Judith admit to Lagertha and Elsewith (Roisin Murphy) that not only that she is dying but that she killed Aethelred (Darren Cahill).

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Alfred, while happy to see Lagertha’s return, has other concerns, namely the approaching Danes. He has sent Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) to negotiate with the three Danish kings. Ubbe offers them land in East Anglia on which they can settle. Of the kings, two agree to this deal. One, King Frodo (Gavan O Connor Duffy), would rather raid Wessex than settle down. Ubbe challenges him to single combat but viewers will have to tune into Episode 19 of Vikings to find out what happens between Ubbe and Frodo.

Finally, in Iceland, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) buries Aud (Leah McNamara) and tells Ketill (Adam Copeland) that he can do as he pleases with the settlement. It is time for Floki to get reacquainted with the gods.

Floki sets off for the massive volcano they had seen previously and discovers a cave there. Fans will have to wait until next week’s episode to find out what Floki finds in the cave. However, with a title like “What Happened in the Cave” for Episode 18, it seems likely it will be important.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 19 (titled “What Happens in the Cave”).