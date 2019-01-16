Michelle Pfeiffer Just Joined Instagram With The Most Iconic Entrance Ever

The 60-year-old actress just owned Instagram.

Michelle Pfeiffer just proved that it doesn’t matter how late to the game you are, all it takes is one incredible post and you are on top. The 60-year-old actress made her Instagram debut on Wednesday by channeling her iconic role as Selina Kyle – aka Catwoman – in the film Batman Returns, and fans are living for it.

Pfeiffer told Vanity Fair that she has avoided social media because she had fears about showing her private life to the public, but she was curious about all of the conversations her friends were having on Instagram.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out,” she said. “I’ve been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I’ll say the wrong thing and somebody’s gonna get snarky on my feed.”

But after seeing how her friends engaged and enjoyed using the social media site, she decided to dip her toes in with one epic entrance.

Her post on Wednesday shows a clip from the 1992 film. In it, her character Catwoman, decked out in a full vinyl catsuit, does a series of backflips until she reaches the camera and says a sultry “meow” before the building behind her explodes.

Pfeiffer captioned the post “MEOW Instagram.”

Within two hours, the post had 4,100 views, with commenters praising the actress for her epic entrance. Still, despite owning Instagram on her first try, Pfeiffer says that she is still a newbie when it comes to social media.

“I’m just clicking around and seeing what’s out there; I’m still figuring out how to even just use the format,” she said.

She also says that she has had lots of ideas for posts in the past.

“A lot of times I’ll go along and I’ll take a picture of something and I’ll think, ‘Oh, that would actually be really cute on Instagram,’ and then I remember, ‘Oh, I don’t have an Instagram,'” she added.

Pfeiffer says that she plans to use Instagram to engage with friends and fans, noting that now that she is back to work, it seems like a good way to share her art with her audience.

The Scarface actress isn’t kidding when she says she is working more lately. Right now, she is starring alongside Angelina Jolie in Maleficent 2, which is set for release in 2020, and she will revisit her role from Ant-Man in this year’s Avengers movie. She also appeared in Mother!, Murder on the Orient Express and The Wizard of Lies recently.

She says that loves making movies and the film community, so she has been keeping an eye out for projects that spark her interest.